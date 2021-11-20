Air Canada withdraws from federal aid program as business recovers – National





Air Canada is pulling out of the $ 5.375 billion bailout program from federal governments as its business recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has used the assistance package to reimburse customers for non-refundable tickets, said the airline on Friday. Of the total aid available, $ 3.975 billion was not used. “We are attracting employees, adding new lines and frequencies to our network and restoring services, and in the last quarter we have completed $ 7.1 billion in funding,” Michael Rousseau, president and CEO of Air Canada, said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate the support of the Government of Canada as this helped maintain a level playing field at a time when governments around the world, recognizing the importance of air travel to their economies, were also assisting their national carriers in the face of unprecedented decline. caused. by COVID-19. Read more: Federalists announce $ 5.9 billion aid package for Air Canada to help reimburse customers, jobs The story goes down the ad Rousseau added that government assistance saved thousands of jobs and helped Air Canada increase additional liquidity itself to manage the pandemic and plan for the post-pandemic market. In April, the federal government announced it would support Air Canada with a multibillion-dollar deal to help cover massive financial losses and millions of customer refunds for travel canceled due to the pandemic. The deal with the government provided access to up to $ 5.375 billion in interest-bearing loans and $ 500 million in equity for a total of $ 5.875 billion in liquidity, Air Canada said.















Trudeau calls the Air Canada aid package a good and fair deal





Trudeau calls the Air Canada aid package a good and fair deal

Approximately 58 percent of eligible customers requested refunds, and the airline used $ 1.2 of the $ 1.4 billion available for customer refunds. As part of the deal, the government bought $ 500 million worth of shares at $ 23.18 per share, representing about asix percentequity shares in the company. It gave the government a stake in the airline for the first time since its privatization in 1989 and it continues to hold those shares, Air Canada said. The story goes down the ad With $ 3.975 billion unused, Air Canada said it had the right to terminate the deal at any time without penalty under the terms of the deal. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

