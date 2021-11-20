MDI Gurgaon receives international accreditation of AACSB – Education in India Latest education news Global Educational News





Gurugram: The Institute for Management Development (MDI), Gurgaon, has received accreditation from AACSB International, the world’s largest business education alliance. Founded in 1916, the AACSB is the longest-running global accreditation body for business schools. We are pleased and honored to receive this accreditation, said Prof. (Dr.) Rajesh Chakrabarti, Director, MDI Gurgaon. It is the culmination of a long journey and the tireless work of everyone at MDI led by the accreditation team who helped us transform our internal systems and processes. We wholeheartedly embrace the motto of continuous improvement of the AACSB and look forward to playing an active role in the AACSB community and achieving greater heights in the future. Founded in 1972, MDI Gurgaon consistently ranks among the top B schools in India. The institute is located in the heart of Gurugram, a corporate center of India. Synonymous with the highest quality standards, AACSB accreditation inspires new ways of thinking within business education globally. As a result, less than 6 percent of the world’s schools offering business degree programs have AACSB business accreditation. Through the ratification of the accreditation for MDI Gurgaon, a total of 890 institutions in 58 countries and territories have gained AACSB accreditation in business. In addition, 189 institutions hold additional AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs. AACSB Accreditation recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curriculum development, and student learning, said Stephanie M. Bryant, Executive Vice President and Chief Accreditation Officer of AACSB. We congratulate the Gurgaon Institute for Management Development and Director Prof. (Dr.) Rajesh Chakrabarti for gaining accreditation and applauding the entire team of the Gurgaon Institute for Management Development, including administration, faculty, staff and students for their roles in earning this respected honor. AACSB accreditation ensures continuous improvement and provides a focus for schools to fulfill their mission, innovate and foster impact. AACSB accredited schools have successfully undergone a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community, ensuring they have the resources, credentials, and commitment needed to provide students with a business education. first-class, future-focused. “The commitment of the Gurgaon Institute for Management Development to gain accreditation is a true reflection of their commitment not only to students, the alumni network and the larger business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole.” tha Bryant. Today’s students are the business leaders of tomorrow and the addition of the Gurgaon Institute for Management Development to the network of AACSB accredited business schools will have a lasting positive impact on their institution, both locally and global.

