The US is trying to convince its Arab allies that it is not leaving the Middle East





MANAMA, Bahrain The Biden administration is trying to convince its Arab allies that the United States, despite appearances to the contrary, is not fed up with the region and has headed for the door. It’s a tough sale. At a meeting Saturday in Bahrain on the eve of global talks aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III faced tough questions about how Arab allies should deal with a whipping of a American national security policy. which improves every four to eight years with a new president. With President Biden now trying to undo President Donald J. Trumps himself undoing President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran, some Arab allies expressed disappointment that they were caught in the middle and have to go their own way. The UAE, for example, is taking steps to reduce its tensions with Tehran, after years of tougher tones. Troubled US withdrawal from Afghanistan in August after 20 years, the announced withdrawal of US troops from Iraq by the end of this year, and the Biden administration, China’s latest claims as its biggest and most serious priority of national security, have been combined leaving officials. in the Middle East, the place of so much American national security anxiety over the past 20 years, feeling left out.

“Now that you are on schedule to withdraw your troops from Iraq and with the withdrawal of Afghanistan, there is a lot of concern here,” said Austin Farhad Alaaldin, chairman of the Iraq Advisory Council, a research institute in Baghdad. during a question-and-answer session Saturday at a conference of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Manama, the capital of Bahrain. Your stage partners are worried and some of them have started running to defend themselves. The Secretary of Defense made efforts to assure his counterparts in Bahrain that the United States would remain engaged in the Middle East. Referring very much to the anxiety I hear, Mr. Austin insisted that they would not abandon these interests in the future. As part of diplomatic contact this weekend, Brett McGurk, White House’s Middle East coordinator, and Robert Malley, Mr. Bidens’s envoy to Iran, joined the defense secretary in Manama. Mr. Austin said the Biden administration will try to oppose Iran, even though the United States is trying to revive the 2015 nuclear deal that Mr. Trump abandoned. The last round of talks to revive that deal are will start on November 29th in Vienna, and officials have been privately pessimistic that progress would come soon. “We remain committed to a diplomatic outcome to the nuclear issue,” Austin said. But if Iran is not ready to engage seriously, then we will look at all the options needed to keep the United States safe.

These options are limited. If Mr. Trump, despite his often-expressed antipathy to Tehran, rejected the attack on Iranian nuclear facilities for fear it would spur another prolonged US engagement in the region, Mr. Biden is even less likely to take such action, accept assistants. , no matter how many options Mr. Austin mentions. In fact, the United States has been so wary of disrupting nuclear talks that the administration has so far refrained from responding to Iran to a drone strike last month at a U.S. military base in southern Syria. U.S. officials say they believe the drone strike, which left no casualties, was Iranian retaliation for Israeli airstrikes in Syria. The five so-called suicide drones were launched at the US base in Al Tanf on October 20, in what the US Central Command called a deliberate and coordinated attack. Only two were blown up by the collision, but they were loaded with cannon bearings and debris with a clear intent to kill, said a senior U.S. military official. Most of the 200 U.S. troops stationed at the base, whose main role is to train Syrian militias to fight Islamic State, were evacuated hours ago after being briefed by Israeli intelligence, officials said. U.S. officials said they believed Iran directed and supplied the representative forces carrying out the attack. Iran has not claimed responsibility for the attack, although Iranian news media hailed it. Brian Katulis, a vice president for policy at the Middle East Institute, called the Biden administration’s policy in the region a breach of water policy. He warned that it could come with inherent problems. In a turbulent region, Mr. Katulis said, the seas could be turbulent and the waves could swell in an instant, making it impossible to keep afloat.

