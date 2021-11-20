At least two injured after Dutch police shoot protesters against COVID-19 – National vaccine passport





Crowds of protesters in the port city of Rotterdam set fire to cars and threw stones at police, who responded with gunfire and water cannon, while protests against COVID-19 measures turned violent on Friday night. “We fired warning shots and there were live ammunition because the situation was life threatening,” police spokeswoman Patricia Wessels told Reuters. “We know that at least two people were injured, possibly as a result of the warning shots, but we need to further investigate the exact causes,” she said. Read more: Austria will mandate vaccination against COVID-19 as the country enters a complete blockade Some people on social media circulated images of someone they said had been shot by police, but police said that while they had seen the footage they still did not know how the man was injured. The story goes down the ad Several hundred people had gathered to express opposition to the government’s plans to restrict indoor access for people who have a “crown crossing”, indicating that they have been vaccinated or have already recovered from an infection. The permit is also available to people who have not been vaccinated but have evidence of a negative test. Police issued an emergency order in Rotterdam, shutting down public transport and ordering people to go home. Water cannons were set up and police on horseback made charges to disperse the crowds, police said.















2:00 p.m.

Europe again the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic





Europe again the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic

Authorities have also called on passersby and people who recorded the riot footage to send the footage to police for further investigation. The Netherlands re-imposed some blocking measures last weekend for the first three weeks in a bid to slow the resurgence of coronavirus infection, but daily infections have remained at their highest levels since the pandemic began. The story goes down the ad The video posted on social media showed burnt police cars and protesters throwing fireworks and stones at police. View link » <br />



