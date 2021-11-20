Armed robbery leads to deadly shots fired at airline employee at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas – An armed robbery led to a deadly shooting of an airline employee late Friday night in the long-haul parking lot at El Paso International Airport during the start of the busy holiday travel season.

An El Paso police spokesman would only identify the victim of the aggravated robbery as a 49-year-old man and declined to discuss the cause of death. But an airport source told ABC-7 that the victim was a Southwest Airlines employee who was changing a tire on the tear gas station at the time he was shot and killed.

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At least one robber was wanted, police said early Saturday, but added that there may be more suspects; no one was in custody, but authorities claimed there was no threat to the airport.

Police officials describe the airport where the shooting took place as a “very active” crime scene that is likely to close by Saturday afternoon. A mobile command center was set up at the airport along with numerous detectives of crimes against persons. ABC-7 also observed several people comforting each other near the area where the shooting took place.

The incident occurred as the airport was busier than usual due to increased holiday travel. While the long-term section was closed, the short-term parking lot and the main entrance to the terminal remained open.