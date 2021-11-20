International
Outraged Boris Johnson Orders Review of Canal Crossings | Immigration and asylum
Boris Johnson has ordered a review of small boat crossings on the Channel to find a way to reduce the number of people making such trips from France.
The Prime Minister is said to be angry that there is no policy to address this issue. More than 24,500 people have arrived on the south coast during 2021.
Lancaster Duchy Chancellor Stephen Barclay has been asked to oversee efforts to resolve the situation, the Times reported. He added that the prime minister had told MPs that the issue was a priority.
If it looks bad now, it will look much worse in the spring, when it is warmer, a senior government source told the newspaper.
Priti Patel is reviewing new strict rules in detention centers for people who have crossed the Channel from France, which may result in the rejection of their asylum applications.
The move, which is similar to the approach taken by Greece, is the latest to be discussed by the interior secretary and officials. It would result in the newcomers facing routine checks and the imposition of a curfew to stop their escape.
Greece used the tactics after facing an influx of refugees fleeing the Middle East over the Aegean Sea in the last decade. He also digitized the asylum application process, a practice Patel wants to copy, according to the Daily Telegraph.
More than 24,500 immigrants have arrived in the UK this year, more than three times the total for 2020. More than 5,000 have passed in November.
Other possible measures were raised last week, including the establishment of processing centers in Albania, something the country’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Olta Xhaka, called fake news.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Saturday morning, MP Tim Loughton, who represents East Worthing and Shoreham on the south coast, said: “We all know that the only real solution is for the French to do what is right for them. legally and legally. obliged to do and that is to intercept boats when they are in the water and return passengers to French territory.
As well as seeing offshore centers, new law on borders and nationalities passing currently in parliament would give more power to the government, he said.
We have limited powers on this side of the canal, which is deeply disappointing, and I share the anger of the Home Secretary who was unable to do more about it. It is absolutely in the power of the French to stop this miserable trade.
He said the UK Border Forces had offered French authorities the use of drone technology overnight when boats attempt to depart.
Tensions have risen between London and Paris over the issue. French President Emmanuel Macron said Britain had gone from partnership to provocation over the issue, the latest dispute between countries since Brexit. Patel had signed a $ 54 million deal with France in July to double police patrols on beaches.
French Interior Minister Grald Darmanin said earlier in the week that France would not be a punch bag for British politics and blamed smugglers of British-based people and weak labor laws.
Home Office has been contacted for comment.
