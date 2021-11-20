International
Record number of international students attending SUNY JCC | tidings
JAMESTOWN Santru Mohan watched with joy as the leaves changed colors and fell from their branches in recent weeks. He smiles when he talks about the cooling temperatures that have arrived on campus.
I look forward to seeing winter and snow because I have never seen snow in my life, said Mohan, a student at SUNY Jamestown Community College in southern India, where temperatures are warm all year round.
Mohan is by far the only JCC student from abroad who enjoys wonderful experiences every day. The Department of Hospitality and Tourism is one of 72 record international students from 26 countries and six continents attending the JCC this fall. The previous level was 53 in 2019.
When the college held its annual Go Global International Education Fair on Wednesday, participants were given a mock passport to be stamped on desks representing many of the countries from which JCC international students call home.
We have a very busy student pipeline right now, said Hannah Pruch, JCC’s global learning coordinator. We complete and submit applications almost every day.
Pruch expects up to 12 students coming from Fiji, Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkmenistan to join the college for the spring semester. There will likely be more than 100 international JCC students by next fall.
There are many reasons why the pipeline to JCC from the rest of the world has expanded over the past decades, among which the most important is the commitment of colleges to give students from all over the world a welcoming home.
JCC was one of the schools that contacted me to say hey, we like your portfolio, maybe come study at our school, said Belinda Paine, one of 15 South African students at JCC. I liked the atmosphere. It was always so welcoming from the first moment I met Hannah. She was so polite. I remember it was midnight our time and we were making an appointment with him. It was so exciting, and they spent a lot of time with us. With JCC you could see that school ethics were so different from other countries. This was definitely the place I wanted to be.
JCC President Daniel DeMarte said the increase in international enrollment is in line with the strategic plan of the colleges, as well as our diversity, equity and inclusion initiative.
International students add value to both the college and the community, he added. They provide an opportunity for local students to develop an understanding of different cultures, while recognizing the common features that all people share.
Although international students have attended JCC for decades, the first college efforts to attract global students were in 2008, when the Jamestown Campus dormitories opened, said Nelson Garifi, JCC Executive Director for Retired Academic Innovation most recently, who has served as a global learning consultant. .
As JCC was preparing to open its campus apartments 13 years ago, an earthquake devastated Sichuan, China.
SUNY quickly organized a comprehensive initiative to bring 150 Sichuan college students to New York to ensure their continuity in their college studies as most colleges and universities in the region were severely damaged by the earthquake, Garifi recalls. Time worked well for JCC as we were able to welcome five of those relocated students to Jamestown for a full academic year and they have been in touch with us ever since.
International students connect with the JCC in many ways. Some find the school website after doing an internet search. Others work with agencies in their home country that assist them in the process of gathering information and applying to colleges.
Nineteen students are at JCC through U.S. Department of State programs. Twelve are part of the Community College Initiative Program (CCI), which is new to the college this year. Five students are at the JCC from the Year of Exchange in America program for Russians, while two Germans came as part of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange.
Moreover, many South African and Australian students come to JCC with the help of International Athlete Management 360, or IAM 360 for short.
The CCI program will allow 12 to 16 international students to come to college each year, said Lena Young, who coordinates the program for the JCC.
Students in the program must complete an extensive application process to be selected by their home embassy, including the production of eight essays, Mohan said. They are also required to do 75 hours of internships and 100 hours of volunteering during their stay in the US.
They spend an academic year at their community college before returning home.
While here they are writing what is called an action plan, Young said. It is a plan for what you will do to improve your country and community after returning from what you learned during your stay in the US.
While Pruch expects to travel overseas to meet prospective students in person when the pandemic relinquishes control of the world, most of her first encounters now come through videoconferencing.
This is a change from the pandemic, she said. Everyone is a little tired of the Zoom meetings, but for the internationals it has been great. This is something that was not really used before the pandemic. We will have webinars and one-on-one. It’s better than an email or a phone call. It’s time to sit down together and really get to know them, answer their questions, and address their concerns.
Pruch said JCC’s commitment to caring for international students, along with affordable tuition fees and college scholarship opportunities make it a top choice for many people.
Many of the responses they received from prospective students are that they really appreciate that we can find time to meet with them one by one and that they have heard from many voices in college, even though they are not yet enrolled, she added. . It seems like a very careful and cautious environment, as it is. “
