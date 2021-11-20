The US allows COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults

The U.S. government on Friday opened to open COVID-19 boost measures for all adults, expanding efforts to overcome rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could turn snow into a winter surge while millions of Americans travel for vacation.

The decision of the Food and Drug Administration aims to simplify what has been a confusing list of those who qualify for a booster: Now, anyone 18 years and older can choose either a Pfizer or Moderna booster six months after the last dose, regardless of which vaccine he had for the first time. . The move came after about a dozen states had begun offering boosters for all adults themselves.

We heard loud and clear that people needed something simpler and that, I think, is simple, said FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks. Associated Press.

But there is another step before this policy is final: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must agree. Her scientific advisers backed the move Friday afternoon after discussing the safety and usefulness of Pfizer and Moderna boosters in healthy young people as well.

CDC advisers said anyone 18 and older could choose a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine booster, but took the extra step and stressed that people 50 and older should get one. A final decision by the CDC was expected later Friday.

It is a stronger recommendation, said CDC advisor Dr. Matthew Daley of Kaiser Permanente Colorado. I want to make sure we offer as much protection as we can.

Priority number 1 still is to get the first doses of more unvaccinated Americans. This is because all three COVID-19 vaccines used in the US continue to offer strong protection against serious diseases, including hospitalization and death, without a booster. But protection against infection can fade over time.

Death from COVID-19 is preventable with the vaccine for most people living in the United States, noted Mr. Daley.

But if the CDC agrees, tens of millions of other Americans who have passed six months since the last injection of Pfizer or Moderna could receive an extra dose of protection before the new year. The Modern Amplifier comes as much as half the dose of previous shocks. Anyone who has already received a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster after two months.

Adolescent boosters are not yet up for discussion, and child-sized Pfizer vaccine doses are just being distributed to children ages 5 to 11 years old.

The push to expand amplifiers comes as new cases of COVID-19 have risen steadily over the past three weeks, especially in states where colder weather is pushing people inside. Some states did not expect federal officials to act and opened incentives for all adults.

Mr Marks said he understood why some governors came before the FDA.

“We were going through a cold season, an increase in cases, a high travel season, indoors people sharing good holidays together,” he said. “They probably saw the spectrum of what could happen here and were trying to do something well-intentioned.

Booster for all was the initial goal of the Biden administration. But so far, US health authorities backed by their scientific advisers have questioned the need for such widespread stimulants. Instead, they approved Pfizer or Moderna boosters only for vulnerable groups such as older Americans or those at high risk of COVID-19 due to health problems, their work or their living conditions.

This time, the FDA concluded that the overall benefits of increased protection from a third dose for each adult outweighed the risks of rare side effects from the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, such as a type of heart disease commonly seen in men. young.

Several other countries have discouraged the use of the Moderna vaccine in young people because of this concern, citing data suggesting that the rare side effect may occur slightly more with that vaccine than its competitor.

Pfizer told CDC advisers that in a booster study of 10,000 people under the age of 16, there were no more serious side effects from a third dose of the vaccine than previous ones. That study found that an enhancer restored protection against symptomatic infections to about 95% even when the extra-contagious delta variant was on the rise.

Britain recently released real-world data showing the same leap in defense after it began offering boosters for middle-aged and older adults, and Israel has credited widespread boosters for helping to beat another wave of the virus. .

More than 195 million Americans are fully vaccinated, defined as having received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of J&J. More than 30 million have already received an amplifier. This includes some people who were not qualified; many vaccine sites were not checking qualifications.

Some experts worry that all attention to boosters could hurt efforts to reach 60 million Americans who are eligible for vaccinations but have not received the vaccines. There is also growing concern that rich countries are providing widespread incentives when poor countries have not been able to vaccinate more than a small portion of their population.

Regarding the priority no. 1 to reduce transmission in this country and worldwide, it remains to give people their first batch of vaccines, said Dr. David Dowdy of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.