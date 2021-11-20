Habitat for Humanity corporate partners announce gift opportunities supporting affordable housing





All donations made to Habitat for Humanity International on #GivingTuesday will be compared to $ 1 for $ 1 up to $ 125,000. Tweet this Our corporate partners recently announced the following promotions: In home stores: During 2021, In home is selling Habitat brand home decor items that give Habitat, until supplies run out, to support $ 350,000 commitment. At Home has been a supporter of Habitat and Home is the main partner of the campaign since 2017.

During 2021, In home is selling Habitat brand home decor items that give Habitat, until supplies run out, to support commitment. At Home has been a supporter of Habitat and Home is the main partner of the campaign since 2017. Four hands: A safe and stable home is more important now than ever. This is why Four Hands is collaborating with Habitat to empower families through housing. from November 30, 2021 through November 30, 2022 , Four hands will donate a minimum of $ 100,000 in Habitat for Humanity.

A safe and stable home is more important now than ever. This is why Four Hands is collaborating with Habitat to empower families through housing. from through , Four hands will donate a minimum of in Habitat for Humanity. Giving good cards : through December 31, 2021 , 3 percent of the charge value of these multi-brand gift cards will benefit directly from Habitat for Humanity. Cards can be purchased at GiftCards.com or at various retailers in the US. Good gift cards are curated by Blackhawk Network and are issued by MetaBank, NA, FDIC Member.

through , 3 percent of the charge value of these multi-brand gift cards will benefit directly from Habitat for Humanity. Cards can be purchased at GiftCards.com or at various retailers in the US. Glu Mobile Inc .: The makers of the mobile home design game, Design Home, are committed $ 100,000 to support Habitat programs. As part of this commitment, between 23 November and 31 December 2021 , Glu Mobile Inc. will match donations made by its players to $ 50,000 and there will be special design challenges in play between November 23rd 25 to allow design fans to interact with the Habitat mission digitally. Glu is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electronic Arts Inc.

The makers of the mobile home design game, Design Home, are committed to support Habitat programs. As part of this commitment, , Glu Mobile Inc. will match donations made by its players to and there will be special design challenges in play between 25 to allow design fans to interact with the Habitat mission digitally. Glu is a wholly owned subsidiary of Electronic Arts Inc. HOBO: through December 31, 2021 , HOBO Bags will donate 100% of the purchase price ($ 98) from each set the signed fruit trees purchased along with a full-priced handbag, while supplies last.HOBO recently pledged one $ 100,000 Habitat for Humanity International donation.

through , HOBO Bags will donate 100% of the purchase price from each set the signed fruit trees purchased along with a full-priced handbag, while supplies last.HOBO recently pledged one Habitat for Humanity International donation. Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar: Partner since 2019,Dembele Qensh Restaurantsinvites guests to buy a gingerbread bag as part of their holiday home campaign from November 10 to December 31, 2021 . Lazy Dog has made a minimal contribution of $ 100,000 in Habitat.

Partner since 2019,Dembele Qensh Restaurantsinvites guests to buy a gingerbread bag as part of their holiday home campaign from . Lazy Dog has made a minimal contribution of in Habitat. Lowe’s: In its celebration 100th birthday, Habitat Lowe’s old partner is challenging individuals to double his influence $ 3.6 million annual gift. Donate to Habitat for Humanity by November 9, 2021 through January 10, 2022 to see how far this gift can go!

In its celebration 100th birthday, Habitat Lowe’s old partner is challenging individuals to double his influence annual gift. Donate to Habitat for Humanity by through to see how far this gift can go! Rejuvenation, a Williams-Sonoma Inc company: Retail lighting, appliances and household goods retailer, Rejuvenation, is committed to donating $ 100,000 in Habitat by December 31, 2022 from the sales of their best-selling Carson Lighting collection and donations to buyers. In addition, as part of Williams-Sonoma Inc $ 1 million Commitment to Philanthropic Partners at #GivingTuesday, Rejuvenation will match online and in-store donations from November 1 to December 31, 2021 , until $ 10,000 .

Retail lighting, appliances and household goods retailer, Rejuvenation, is committed to donating in Habitat by from the sales of their best-selling Carson Lighting collection and donations to buyers. In addition, as part of Williams-Sonoma Inc Commitment to Philanthropic Partners at #GivingTuesday, Rejuvenation will match online and in-store donations from , until . City Value Furniture: from November 30, 2021 October 31, 2022 , Designer Looks at Value City Furniture is committed to raising a minimum of $ 100,000 for Habitat for Humanity International through online and in-store donation opportunities. At #GivingTuesday, all the money raised will support Habitat’s global mission.

from , Designer Looks at Value City Furniture is committed to raising a minimum of for Habitat for Humanity International through online and in-store donation opportunities. At #GivingTuesday, all the money raised will support Habitat’s global mission. Travel: A global home destination, Wayfair, has supported the Habitat for Humanity mission through a cash donation program since 2012. For every Habitat electronic gift card purchased, Wayferwill donate 5% of the value of the Habitat for Humanity card via June 30, 2022 . About Habitat for Humanity Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots move on a cross-ethnic community farm in the south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities in all 50 U.S. states and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals who need a partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their homes together with volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build a better life for themselves. Through housing, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org. SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/habitat-for-humanitys-corporate-partners-announce-gifting-opportunities-that-support-affordable-housing-301429298.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos