2nd International Agrobiodiversity Congress stresses importance of crop diversity – food reservoir

IN Second International Congress of Agrobiodiversity, Lexicon hosted an event to help raise awareness of the importance of agrobiodiversity in the food system.

Only globally three main cultures make up over half of the world’s plant-based calories, according to the World Economic Forum. The impact of food systems on human and planetary health has been detrimental, as food producers and producers favor free commodity crops such as corn, wheat and rice instead of various plant and nutrient-rich plants.

We have a food system that is focused on three major cultures to feed the world, and often at the expense of traditional cultures, and with it the traditional foods we have grown around the world. And they were all poorer for that, says Douglas Gayeton, co-founder of The Lexicon.

Lexicons Reawakened Foods Initiative focuses on 25 traditional cultures that promote agrobiodiversity, food and food security, and empower local communities. With the support of several storytellers, the initiative highlights the stories of farmers working to promote local crops around the world.

Some of these stories look at the role of fermentation in promoting agrobiodiversity in Japan and changing the narratives surrounding uncultivated vegetables in local Indian communities. They also focus on empowering women in their role in storing various seeds and cultivating babassu nuts in Brazil.

We did not want to create 25 new superfoods, says Alberto Miti, co-director of the Reawakened Food Initiative. For Myth, the idea behind these stories was to promote agrobiodiversity and examine the interactions between different cultures, as well as the stories that connected communities with those cultures.

The event also featured two initiatives working to support the production of specific crops in local communities, including millet in India and breadfruit in Costa Rica. Despite their nutritional values ​​and cultural importance, the production and consumption of these crops has declined significantly in recent years.

Panelists explain that farmers’ lack of access to markets and supply chains, the prioritization of key crops, and expensive technologies have all played a role in this decline. If we want to make sure that [these diverse crops] are more central to the future of agricultural development, we need to make sure they become part of the economic picture, says Carlo Fadda, Director of Biodiversity for Food and Agriculture in International Biodiversity Alliance and International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT).

Farmers and their crops require a link to the food supply chain, which Miti says is a key issue the Initiative is working on with several communities.

Projects like the Jungle Project in Costa Rica and Farafena, a Vancouver-based company working with farmers in Mali, help develop local markets and provide a connection to the international market. They each buy 80 percent of the food produced to export and aim to sell the remaining 20 percent locally. And the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation in India supports market access by providing suitable food processing technology and training for farmers.

Panelists also address the stigmas surrounding these once widely used cultures. Shruti Tharayil, an India-based narrator, explains that the agricultural system sees some plants as unwanted weeds, causing farmers and consumers to lose interest in storing and producing them. There is plenty of food if you really start to look. That change of perspective really needs to happen, Tharayil says.

Paul Zink, CEO of the Jungle Project, points out that some abundant crops, such as breadfruit, are often considered poor food for humans because when there is nothing else, there is always breadfruit. By restoring monetary and cultural values ​​to these cultures, they are promoting their preservation, production and consumption locally and internationally.

The amount we can do at Lexicon is very limited. By bringing in expert storytellers and food systems experts from around the world, we can create a team of storytellers to give greater visibility to the richness of the culture that food provides and the livelihood that food provides, Gayeton says.

All 25 stories will be available at The Reawakened Foods Initiatives platform from December 2021.

