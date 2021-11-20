Elections in Chile: Jose Antonio Cast and Gabriel Boric represent deep political polarization

“I want Chile back on track, the migrant crisis is out of control, we need more economic stability and an end to the violence we are still seeing two years after the social uprising. The only candidate who clearly says he will “He fixes things. it’s him.”

These elections come two years after the mass protests and riots that rocked the country in October 2019, with protesters demanding better pensions, better education and the end of an economic system they said favors the elite. The riots prompted outgoing President Sebastian Piera to agree to a plebiscite on the need to change the constitution inherited from the dictatorship – a year later, Chileans overwhelmingly voted to draft a new constitution.

But Chile has not yet regained the stability it once was known for. Brutal clashes between protesters and security forces continue every week in Santiago. Violence has also hit parts of the south of the country, where the government says drug traffickers have taken advantage of states’ conflict with indigenous communities to gain control.

Like many countries, Chile’s economy also slowed during the pandemic, prompting Congress to approve successive withdrawals from private pension funds. The pension system is a legacy from the military regime and credited by many businesses and economists as the foundation of the country’s strong capital markets; others, however, define the private pension system as a symbol of inequality. The unrest has negatively affected the financial system and inflation.

Given the political unrest of 2019, Gabriel Boric, a 35-year-old left-wing congressman and former student leader, is widely perceived as the presidential candidate best representing the country’s social movement. He is running for a broad coalition that supports a welfare state model that includes the Communist Party.

However, in recent weeks, the situation has changed, reflecting the growing political polarization in Chile.

Many Chileans are moving to support Cast – a staunch defender of private property who wants to downsize the state, cut corporate taxes and focus on social policies – allowing him to record a sudden rise in votime.

Cast’s growing popularity comes as something of a surprise as he opposed the creation of a new constitution and the election of a constitutional assembly in May favored a left-leaning majority. But experts say this is part of a new trend in politics around the world: expressing a frustrated, distrustful middle class towards traditional parties and institutions that demands more stability.

“I see this as part of the global penetration of a populist speech similar to Jair Bolsonaros in Brazil and Donald Trumps in the US,” says Cristbal Bellolio, a doctor in Political Philosophy and assistant professor at the Adolfo Ibaez Universidad in Santiago.

“They have an anti-globalist message and promote the exaltation of patriotic values ​​that seem threatened by leftist attempts to drastically change everything. We are seeing a Chilean interpretation of ‘Make America Great Again,'” he adds.

A ‘new right’ for Chile

Jos Antonio Cast, a 55-year-old lawyer and former congressman, was a member of Unin Democrtica Independiente (UDI), Chile’s most conservative party, before deciding to run independently in the 2017 presidential election. Less than 8% of voters supported him, but he formed his own party a year later and decided to try again.

An ardent Catholic and the father of nine children, he comes from a family of entrepreneurs of German descent. One of his brothers held several ministerial posts during Pinochet’s infamous regime. At the entrance to his political platform, Cast presents himself as the potential leader of a “new right” centered on three pillars: freedom, the protection of law and order, and the strength of the family.

Cast proposals include tax cuts for companies, construction of barriers in northern Chile to prevent the illegal entry of immigrants, abolition of abortion and strengthening of the police, among others. He has also criticized the United Nations and wants to limit Chile’s involvement in it.

“It is true that he is part of a populist nationalist right that has grown in other countries, but in addition he inherited the most extreme positions of his former party,” said Robert Funk, professor of political science at the Universidad de. Chile and associate researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The lack of attractive candidates at the center of the political spectrum, the economic downturn, anti-communist sentiment and the weakening of the government due to social unrest, experts say, explain the rapid growth of the Cast.

Catalina Justiniano, a 43-year-old freelance graphic artist and mother of three, told CNN that she identifies with the moderate right-wing politics. She was planning to vote for Sebastien Sichel, the independent candidate representing the Center Right. But then, she followed the televised debates.

“I changed my mind. I felt that Sichel was softening up, not answering questions clearly and I lost faith in him. Cast was the candidate who had a clear stance on issues that mattered and called things by their names,” she says.

Justiniano says the October 2019 social uprising and pandemic deeply affected her family. She lost a large portion of her income and felt insecure due to the violence of the riots. Now she wants to live in peace.

“I do not want anyone to give me money. I want to be able to earn my salary. I want to go to work without worrying about public transport,” she says.

Justiniano’s position sums up the general sentiment of some center-inclined voters, who are disappointed with the candidates offered. Experts say Sichel failed to maintain the momentum it initially gained and center-left candidate Yasna Provoste, a member of the traditional Christian Democrat party and the only female candidate, later joined the race and failed to fully connect with her electorate. targeted.

Moving away from the center

Chileans do not think about left or right politics as much as in terms of politics a division between chaos and order , according to Kenneth Bunker, a political scientist and director of Tresquintos.cl, a digital political analysis platform.

“Chaos does not only mean violence. It is also the mess that has provoked some of the economic measures taken after the October 2019 uprising. Prices have risen and inflation is at 6%,” he told CNN.

A Chilean sector also feels frustrated with the social movement and the constitutional process. According to Cristbal Bellolios, motivated by the idea of ​​a more equal country, many thought they should accept the turbulence as a cost to crucial political agreements that would bring peace and prosperity. Now, they wonder if it was worth it.

Some feel frustrated that they do not see their lives changing after all this, others worry that the Constituent Assembly is leaning too far to the left. They see Casti as a possible counterweight.

Justiniano, for example, does not support Cast’s more conservative policies, but believes the Chilean Congress will not allow him to continue with them.

The demand for security is strong enough for a section of the population to trade the former values ​​for the idea of ​​order and economic growth, experts say.

Lvarez is one of those people. He belongs to the LGTBQ + community and knows that Cast is against same-sex marriage. But he says he is willing to sacrifice that kind of freedom in exchange for stronger leadership and more security for what lies ahead.

“I only agree with 70% of what Cast proposes, because I believe that public policy should be for everyone. I know he is conservative and we should be open with the world, but I still believe he is the most alternative. “It’s good to bring the economy development.”

Preparing for uncertainty

The final extent of the race will be crucial, but a 15-day break in voting ahead of election day makes it difficult to predict the outcome of such an volatile election process.

“I believe Boric and Cast will be in the December runoff, but the political cycle goes very quickly to determine how much support each of them will gather. They can still make mistakes that would affect their campaign,” he said. says Bunker.

Whatever the outcome of Chile’s presidential election, experts say, instability is likely to prevail.

“Whoever wins will have to negotiate with a fragmented Congress and it will not be easy to reach a majority,” says Robert Funk.

“And no platform is too elaborate. We do not know how Boric will finance the policies he proposes, nor do we know the reaction that the Cast election may provoke on the streets. Unfortunately, this presidential election will not reduce uncertainty. “.