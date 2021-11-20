International
How did the farmers of India get Narendra Modi to retreat
NEW DELHI Om Prakash relied on relatives and neighbors to care for his wheat and vegetable fields. He ate food donated by sympathizers at home and abroad. When he felt a fever, he turned to volunteer medical staff, like him, near a noisy overpass for months, from the heat and cold, and from a deadly viral outbreak.
Now, the year of leaving his farm and his family is finally over.
Mr Prakash was one of thousands of farmers in India who used their organizational skills, extensive support network and complete perseverance to force one of the country’s most powerful leaders in modern history into a rare retreat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said lawmakers would repeal new agricultural laws that protesting farmers feared would leave them vulnerable to large predatory companies and destroy their way of life.
Their victory will not help India solve the deep inefficiencies that plague its agricultural sector, problems that leave malnourished people in some countries, even though grain in other parts is unused or exported. But he showed how a desperate group to maintain its stance on a middle-class lifestyle could successfully challenge a government accustomed to extinguishing dissent rather than taking it into account.
It is the power, strength, struggle, sacrifice of more than 700 farmers in these borders that have forced Mr. Modi come down to repeal these laws, said Darshant Pal Singh, one of the nine leaders of the farm protests.
Farmers, who camped on the outskirts of India’s capital, New Delhi, for a year, endured more than the elements. A second wild wave of Covid-19 spread through the city in the spring. The movement also experienced two violent episodes that led to the deaths of protesters, one in New Delhi in January and a second last month in neighboring Uttar Pradesh, which increased pressure on the group to surrender.
But farmers’ insistence on boosting their campaign, their support from a global network of allies and the non-violent nature of the protests proved to be the key to their success, their supporters say. Despite the deaths and several other incidents, the farmers’ protests were largely peaceful. Other recent protest movements, such as the one against a law that expedited statehood for some groups but excluded Muslims, were marred by violence.
The effort is not over yet. Farmers have vowed to continue their protests until the government submits to another demand, that it guarantee a minimum price for nearly two dozen crops. Instead of retreating now, they feel an opportunity to push even harder a prime minister who is watching nervously how his parties poll figures fall in a string of states with elections next year. The government has said it will form a committee to look into the matter.
India’s agricultural system still needs to be adjusted, a fact that even many of the protesting farmers admit. Launched during a time of widespread famine in the 1960s, the system created centralized markets where farmers could sell their crops. Some of the proceeds are returned to agricultural communities through infrastructure projects, pensions and programs that provide free technical advice on issues such as seeds and fertilizers.
Today, that system has contributed to inefficiencies: the government subsidizes water-intensive crops in drought-stricken lands. Agriculture focuses on staple grains, while more nutritious crops, such as leafy vegetables, are neglected.
Understand the Indian Farmers Protest Movement
After a year of protests by Indian farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted their demands on November 19, agreeing to repeal the farm laws his government had passed. Here’s what you need to know:
Most of the 60 percent of the country employed in agriculture survives on subsistence agriculture. While some farmers enjoy middle-class life, aided by modern aids like tractors and irrigation, many others see no profit and are in debt. With city jobs and hard-to-find factories in a country still struggling with poverty, many farm children emigrate to find a better life.
Laws of Mr. Modis aimed to bring more private money into agriculture and make it more open to market forces. Mr Singh, the protest leader, said many farmers would prefer subsidies over a wider range of produce.
The root of the agricultural issue in India is that farmers are not getting the proper value of their crops, said Mr. Singh. There are two ways to look at reforms by giving land to corporations, big people, capitalists. Next is to help farmers increase their yields.
The movement began in Punjab, home to a large Sikh community, religious group and some of the country’s richest agricultural lands. Protest leaders relied on both to organize and fund their one-year demonstrations.
Financial assistance, particularly from Sikh temples and organizations outside India, has been critical to movements in power, said Baldev Singh Sirsa, a farm manager.
The organizers relied heavily on the Punjabi Sikh diaspora. Large charities such as Khalsa Aid International, a British aid group, raised money for the protesters. Smaller ones, like the Midland Langar Seva Society, also based in Britain, were also introduced.
The protesters made sure their complaints were heard abroad. Supporters faced low temperatures in Toronto and Montreal to keep signs outside Indian consulates in Canada. Protesters marched in front of United Nations headquarters in New York. The campaign worked: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and Rihanna, the pop singer, spoke in solidarity.
The organizers also mentioned the philosophy of Sikhism, which emphasizes the support of victims of injustice and the value of the community over the individual. The movements of farmers in widespread protest camps, which have fed and clothed thousands of people every day and provided clean water, sanitation and even barbers and tailors reflect the Sikh value of self-sufficiency, they said.
Members of the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP, labeled the protesters Khalistanis, a term referring to separatists who years ago campaigned and even fought to create an independent Sikh state. In response, protest organizers tried to quell the temper even when looking for ways to make sure they were seen and heard.
This self-discipline was put to the test at times.
In January, while India was celebrating Republic Day, a national holiday, some farmers rode tractors over police barricades in New Delhi, leading to the death of a protester. Political analysts declared the movement dead. But organizers retreated behind barricades and resumed their peaceful protests during the harsh winter, a devastating coronavirus wave, a scorching summer and autumn.
Then, in October, a BJP convoy collided with a group of protesting farmers, resulting in the deaths of four protesters along with four other people, including a local journalist. The son of one of Mr. Modis’ ministers is among those under investigation in connection with the episode.
That incident, which came after protesters decided to overshadow BJP campaign officials to draw cameras, may have been a turning point. BJP poll numbers quickly plummeted in Uttar Pradesh, where the deaths occurred. Party officials began to worry that they might lose the state in elections scheduled for early next year.
A day after Mr. Modis’ surprise announcement, the mood near Singhu, a village in Haryana state bordering the capital, was grim. Religious music and political speeches were heard from loudspeakers throughout the makeshift village with bamboo huts, where people held T-shirts and flags saying, “No farmers, no food.”
Outside one of the huts serving free vegetarian lunch, Mr. Prakash, the farmer, described sleeping in cold and rainy weather, near a busy road, leaving his farm in the care of his siblings.
Mr Prakash, who lives on his 20-year pension in the Indian Air Force, does not need the farm to survive. Instead, keeping the seven acres he and his siblings inherited from their parents ensures they can maintain a middle-class life in a country where economic surpluses often turn people into poverty.
Mr Prakash said the family farm had supported his ambitions and he wanted the same for his children.
To save our homeland, he said, we can stay here another two years.
Hari Kumar | contributed to reporting.
