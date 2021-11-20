How did the farmers of India get Narendra Modi to retreat

NEW DELHI Om Prakash relied on relatives and neighbors to care for his wheat and vegetable fields. He ate food donated by sympathizers at home and abroad. When he felt a fever, he turned to volunteer medical staff, like him, near a noisy overpass for months, from the heat and cold, and from a deadly viral outbreak.

Now, the year of leaving his farm and his family is finally over.

Mr Prakash was one of thousands of farmers in India who used their organizational skills, extensive support network and complete perseverance to force one of the country’s most powerful leaders in modern history into a rare retreat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said lawmakers would repeal new agricultural laws that protesting farmers feared would leave them vulnerable to large predatory companies and destroy their way of life.

Their victory will not help India solve the deep inefficiencies that plague its agricultural sector, problems that leave malnourished people in some countries, even though grain in other parts is unused or exported. But he showed how a desperate group to maintain its stance on a middle-class lifestyle could successfully challenge a government accustomed to extinguishing dissent rather than taking it into account.