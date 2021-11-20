Canada changes test requirements for short international trips





The Canadian government has announced that is changing testing requirements for Canadians returning to the country after a short trip, starting Nov. 30. The new rules allow Canadians to travel abroad for 72 hours or less without requiring a molecular test to return to Canada. Travelers leaving the country for more than 72 hours will still be required to show evidence of a negative molecular test. This new exception also applies to children 12 years of age and younger. The updated regulations come as the current country travel restrictions for COVID-19 are set to expire on Sunday. Reports that the federal government would scrap test requirements for short trips erupted earlier this week. (1/5) The current Canadian border restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect until November 21, 2021. For a complete list of entry requirements, visit: https://t.co/C1a7ifayIU pic.twitter.com/LUxxknjrBC Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) September 19, 2021 Canadians were previously required to have a negative COVID-19 molecular test result within 72 hours of their return to Canada. This rule applied to Canadians who were crossing the U.S. border for a day trip. Many were critical of this plan as Canadians would do a COVID-19 test in Canada before their departure and would show the same test upon their return. In addition to testing regulations, starting November 30, the country will expand the list of vaccines received. Additional vaccines will include Sinopharm, Sinovac and COVAXIN, which have been approved for use by the World Health Organization. Starting Nov. 30, all travelers using federally regulated travel will need to be fully vaccinated. There was a one-month grace period to allow Canadians to be fully vaccinated. In January 2022, the new rules will affect some people who were previously exempt from travel restrictions. From January 15, family reunion travelers, international students 18 and older, professional and amateur athletes, people with work permits and essential service providers will need to be fully vaccinated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/canada-testing-requirements-for-short-trips The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos