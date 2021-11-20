The man who led people to Morecambe Bay for 56 years has died at the age of 88 | Lancashire

A man who for 56 years led walkers through the treacherous sands of Morecambe Bay has died at the age of 88.

Cedric Robinson was Queens’s longest-serving guide to the Sands, a work created in 1548 during the dismantling of monasteries, when the incumbent monarch inherited an obligation to set guides for travelers on the bay sand.

For a salary of 15 a year, he removed hundreds of thousands of people from the ever-changing living sands and bay canals, including Prince Phillip and Victoria Wood.

In a homage, said Guide over Sands Trust now Cedric, it ‘s time to rest your sandy feet.

Born into a fishing family in the village of Flookburgh, near Grange-over-Sands, Robinson knew the sand like no other. He led large groups of walkers through the bay with bare feet, skinny jeans and shirt sleeves and a staff on hand, making sure guests could cross safely, usually from Arnside to Kents Bank.

He was forced to retire reluctantly in 2019 after struggling to recover from two hernia surgeries, leading pedestrians on his tractor in his later years. I thought I could go on forever. My father lived to be 103, Robinson then told the Guardian, clearly uneasy with the idea of ​​shutting down the whistle he used to stop walkers from going off course. I always thought retirement day would be the worst day of my life.

In 1963, Robinson and his wife, Olive, moved to Guides Farm, a dilapidated beachfront cottage at Kents Bank, which comes with the work. In the early years they had no electricity or running water and even in recent years an open fire was their main source of heat. They were allowed to stay after his retirement and Olive died there in August, at the age of 96.

Robinson loved the aspect of working celebrities and never got tired of impressing visitors with his most unusual passes. Most crossed the bay on foot, though Prince Philip used a horse-drawn carriage.

His voice echoed as he spoke of the Bays’ darkest hour, when 23 Chinese seekers died in 2004.

If anyone proposed an idea that tickled Robinson, he usually gave it up. Once he crossed with 27 geese as a fundraising stunt for an arthritis patient. On another occasion he hid in the bay from Anneka Rice for an episode of Treasure Hunt (I was wondering if the helicopter and crew would ever find us, but eventually they found him, he recalled in one of the many volumes of his memoirs ). He once pulled Rick Stein out to fish for swallowing. The television chef said the puppies were as good as fresh halibut, Robinson recalled proudly in 2019.

Earlier this year he joined his successor, Michael Wilson, leading a group of naturalists across the bay. When we asked him if he was getting out of his tractor he just replied, no, I have the best view from up here! reminded Wilson on Saturday.

A family spokesman said he was a pioneer in raising funds for bay walks and was responsible for leading 6,000 charitable walkers a year, avoiding treacherous sands and dangerous areas.

In a statement, Wilson and other marshals from the Guide Over Sands Trust said: With great sadness we write this post. Last night at the age of 88 our boyfriend Cedric Robinson closed his eyes for the last time, Cedric is now at peace and is with his wife Olive, whom he missed so much.

Cedric had a huge following and we know this news will make the community shed tears after reading this.

Cedric joined us this year in the sand even though he had retired, he continued to walk as hard as he could. Now Cedric is the time to rest your sandy feet and keep an eye on us from up there.