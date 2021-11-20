Calgary Mayor Gondek shares vision for economic recovery – Calgary

The new mayor of Calgarys has a specific vision of how she wants to see Calgarys economic recovery, including a transition of the energy industry, cultivating the growing technology sector, embracing more women entrepreneurship and continued business support small.

The list of challenges and concerns facing Calgarians is as varied as it is long, but what warmed my heart and nourished me is how all these people came to their city, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said on Friday. They believe change is possible here and decide to turn their challenges into opportunities.

Gondek addressed a luncheon with members of the city’s business community, the largest organized by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce since the pandemic began. Participants had to provide vaccination evidence or a recent negative test for COVID-19.

The mayor said the city has borne the brunt of a global energy crisis and an accompanying recession, has also been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and has been at the forefront of climate change with fires, floods and hailstorms all affecting Calgary in the decade The last.

Gondek said the cost of not acting on the climate dossier is too high.

People adhere to the notion that you either support economic recovery or you support environmental sustainability, that you just can’t do both. This is not true. We can and should take action.

She added that, with oil sand companies already making zero net commitments, the latest announcement of city councils of a climate emergency is that the municipal government is in line with the industry.

As the world demands cleaner forms of energy, we cannot afford to be left behind and simply cannot lose our place at the table. The risks are real, but the opportunities are just as real. Here we must be leaders.

Gondek agreed with the characterization of the Executive Director of the Chamber, Deborah Yedlins, that the declaration of a climate emergency is a condition for a municipality like Calgary.

You have to use the climatic emergency words to be taken seriously, said the mayor.

We find it very difficult to understand that things pass in time and declaring a climate emergency means that you are committed to that transition over time. This is what we are demonstrating as a municipality and the energy sector is committed to this: a transition over time.

Gondek reiterated her support for small business in the city, saying the council is working to make Calgary the best place for small business by ensuring fair tax rates, reducing the city bureaucracy, building transportation infrastructure and invested in the city center.

















The mayor also said that governments should continue to invest in the non-profit sector with increasing pressure.

I am no longer comfortable with the idea that a certain government order has a certain responsibility, Gondek said. I think it will be extremely important to move forward to understand that federal, provincial and municipal governments need to work together to address issues like the homeless to address poverty and mental health issues. Because we locally see it before ourselves.

With land transport routes from Vancouver Port inland BC and onward to Alberta crashed due to flooding, Gondek said it might be time to reconsider support in the international supply chain.

We have relied very, very much on global players and overseas ports to provide us with the things we need, she said. If you talk to experts in the supply chain and logistics in our city – and there is a network of them – they are telling us that this has a heavy cost.

So I think we need to rethink how we produce goods in our country and I think we need to understand that the cost of this will be higher than going abroad, but it can give us some stability and the predictability we need. .

Budget adjustments

Gondek’s speech to the business community comes days before budget discussions in the city hall.

The City Council will start on Monday the adjustments for the last year of the four-year budget.

The current proposal shows a 0.64 per cent increase in the property tax rate for next year. A $ 6 million request from the Calgary Police Service could increase the rate change by up to 0.99 percent.

The proposed increase would translate into an increase of between $ 1 and $ 1.60 per month for a typical homeowner.

After a challenging year for local businesses, the Kensington Business Improvement Zone said it hopes the council will continue civic support for small businesses while keeping taxes low.

“We hope the city will continue to mitigate these tax increases, especially for our small and medium-sized businesses, which are not yet out of the woods,” Kensington BIA President Annie MacInnis told Global News.

But new documents released ahead of the meeting show the tax rate could rise further due to $ 150 million budget requests.

According to the city administration, the tax rate increase could be between 3.7 and 4.06 percent if all requests are approved by the council.

This increase would translate into an increase of about $ 5 per month for the typical homeowner.

The 22 requirements include improvements to affordable housing, downtown park security, multiple climate initiatives, arts and culture support, public safety including Calgary Transit rider, traffic safety and access improvements, and snow removal and ice.

It will be in the hands of the council, which, if any, will receive the funds requested by the city.

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce said the hope is that part of the funding the council will consider next week will be invested in downtown.

“Continue investing in the downtown revitalization strategy,” Yedlin said. “We hope the money is approved by the council so that we can continue to work to make the city center the living place we know it can be.”

Yedlin noted that they are monitoring the flood situation in BC and any impact on local businesses due to supply chain disruptions.

Gondek said the city will continue its commitment to supporting small businesses.

“We will continue the work we have done to hear what their needs are and then either advocate for them or make sure we have measures to support them,” said the mayor.

Budget reviews begin Monday with a public hearing.