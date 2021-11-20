OToole says conservatives need to stay on course amid the public challenge to his leadership – National

Erin OToole says the Conservatives must continue on the path to defeating the Liberals in the next election amid increasingly public challenges to his leadership.

In an interview with Western Bloc, OToole claimed that his party’s belief is that the Liberals actually lost the last federal election because they failed to secure another majority for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

After weeks of reports of internal divisions within the Conservative movement, OToole said the party must continue to move in the direction it has set for them.

“I’m disappointed we did not form a government, but we were there,” OToole told host Mercedes Stephenson.

If we can continue to be professional, talk about the issues Canadians want to hear from the Conservative Party, and bring a positive approach to a more united Canada, a more prosperous Canada, that is what they must continue to do.

OToole also claimed that the party made strategic gains in suburban riding in the last election, despite returning to Ottawa with fewer MPs and losing major horseback riding in urban centers.

And support was being heard, especially on rides that were close or we might get next time, let’s move on. Let’s continue to engage more people in our dialogue and that is what we would do.

Batters decided to leave the OTooles team

OToole has heard a different message from several members within the Conservative movement. On Monday, Conservative Sen. Denise Batters publicly urged parties to rank and push for an early leadership review.

Batters and the still unidentified supporters of her petition argued that OToole had betrayed conservative principles in a perceived shift to the political center and suggested the party could not win under his continued leadership.

The OTooles team responded by removing Batters a senior Senate-appointed party activist from Stephen Harper from the national group.

















She made the decision to essentially leave the team herself, OToole told Stephenson.

Anyone who has been on a team, whether on a sports team, in business or in my time in the military, when you are actually fighting against your team, is helping your opponent. And they were here to hold the Trudeau government to account at a time when the country needs a smart, professional and united Conservative Party more than ever.

While Batters has been removed from the national party group, she remains a member of the 18-member Conservative Senate group.

OToole said the Conservative senators will take care of their internal affairs when Parliament returns next week.

All MPs vaccinated or have exceptions: OToole

The Conservative leader confirmed that all Conservative MPs will be vaccinated or have a medical exemption when the House of Commons opens next week.

Returning to the campaign trail, OToole repeatedly refused to say how many of his MPs and candidates had been vaccinated. Party officials declined to say whether they knew the number, though sources told Global News last month that they believed a handful of lawmakers had not yet been vaccinated.

I think Members of Parliament should be positive forces of public discussion about the pandemic, including questions about vaccines. And it is good to have this approach when Parliament returns, OToole said.

Several Conservative MPs recently joined forces to form a mini-group on civil liberties to raise concerns about their voters losing jobs due to refusal of vaccination, with Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu, as the public confrontation of groups.

But OToole denied any such group existed.

What I have consistently said is that there is a difference between an MP who hears from a voter and wants to advocate for them and how the MP behaves in his or her workplace. And that’s the difference here, OToole said.

Grouping can hold me accountable from within

Despite ousting Batters and easing internal disputes over vaccinations, OToole is likely to still face public or anonymous challenges from a Conservative contingent that wants him to step down before the next election.

And the Conservative leader is likely to still face a referendum on the basis for his leadership, though not until the next party convention in 2023.

But OToole told Stephenson his approval of the Reform Act group, which gives them the opportunity to challenge his leadership at any time, means they have a measure to hold me accountable from within. .

We just need to build (the 2021 election) and win the trust of more Canadians next time, OToole said.

And we would not do that if we turned a blind eye to holding liberals accountable.

















