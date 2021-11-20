“It’s a dream!” – Pep Guardiola expresses satisfaction for ‘No More’ International Football before Everton Draw





The Premier League champions will aim to make consecutive victories at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday after their 2-0 victory in the derby outside Manchester United before the last international break. Guardiola has been handed a series of concerns leading to the weekend clash with Toffees, with star player Kevin De Bruyne isolated for ten days after testing positive for COVID-19 following his return from international duty for Belgium. Moreover, Jack Grealish has been ruled out to face Everton on Sunday by Guardiola, although Phil Foden is expected to prove his ability in time to face Toffees. Ferran Torres, who suffered a broken leg in Spain’s 2-1 win over Italy in the UEFA Nations League semi-final in October, is ready to start individual sessions in hopes of returning to training with the team. seen before the New Year. Speaking ahead of his side’s league match against Everton, Guardiola was asked about his thoughts on international football which was resting until the final stages of January. “As a club manager, it is a dream because I have a week off. said the Catalan boss, who will be pleased to have his players focus on club football for the coming months. “Look at my color, it ‘s much better than in the (Manchester United) game. But at the same time, I’m worried because every international break, we’re unlucky (in terms of players coming back injured). “The players come back from the national team and get injured, this time is no exception. We get them in shape, they come back incompetent.” If Jack Grealish loses against Everton, Raheem Sterling could be given a chance in time to place his claim to a place in the starting line-up amid the continuing uncertainty surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium. You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

