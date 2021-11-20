International
News from Australia – Timeline – the twists and turns of Tim Paine’s international career
The first days of becoming Australia’s accidental test captain and, now, resigning after the details of an old off-field scandal surfaced
August 2009
Makes international debut in an ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh
Scores 111 opening matches against England at Trent Bridge in an ODI – remains its only international century
July 2010
Makes his Test debut against Pakistan at Lord’s in the same match as Steven Smith
November 2010
Break his finger from a kick by Dirk Nannes as he played in a charity match for the Australian Cricket Association shortly after Australia became a goalkeeper against England ahead of Ashes
March 2011
He is part of the Australian squad for the ODI World Cup, but does not play during the tournament
April 2011
Tour in Bangladesh for a one-day series and play in the third game in Dhaka, which would be his last international match in six years.
February 2017
Makes an international comeback in the T20I squad against Sri Lanka when Australia have to play two teams due to a simultaneous test tour in India
September 2017
It is part of World XI, which travels to Pakistan for a T20I series
November 2017
After a gap of more than six years, he wins a comeback on the side of the grace test – four years later, it turns out it was around the first game of the series that clear messages were sent
March 2018
Rises hastily to test captain following Cape Town ball manipulation scandal, which led to Smith’s dismissal
Helps save first test against Pakistan in Dubai with 61 unbeaten, but Australia heavily loses second game
December 2018
After the loss in Adelaide, Australia equalized the series against India in Perth before being severely defeated in Melbourne – India takes the series 2-1
Secures his first victory in the Test series as captain with a 2-0 success against Sri Lanka
Victory in Edgbaston’s opener ash test is later canceled out by Ben Stokes’s heroism at Headingley to leave the series 1-1
Australia wins Fourth Test at Old Trafford to win (and therefore save) Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years, although the final test is lost, so the series draws 2-2
November 2019-January 2020
Team captains in a clean sweep of five summer tests against Pakistan and New Zealand
December 2020
India wins 36 goals in Adelaide to give Australia an early lead in the series, but visitors struggle to make a second Test in Melbourne
The SCG test has been drawn through the magnificent efforts of India’s middle and lower order, though the catches cast by Paine are costly; Australia then lost to Gabba for the first time in 33 years to lose another home series against India.
Paine undergoes neck surgery to repair a swollen disc in order to be fit for the Ashes series
November 2021
Paine announces his resignation as captain following the appearance of the investigation into the explicit messages he sent in 2017, but vows to stay on the sidelines as a player against England
Andrew McGlashan is the Deputy Editor at ESPNcricinfo
