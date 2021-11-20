News from Australia – Timeline – the twists and turns of Tim Paine’s international career





tidings The first days of becoming Australia’s accidental test captain and, now, resigning after the details of an old off-field scandal surfaced

Tim Paine’s tenure as Australia’s test captain ended on Friday when he resigned from the post after revealing details of explicit messages he sent to a co-worker in 2017. Here’s a look back at key moments from his career. August 2009

Makes international debut in an ODI against Scotland in Edinburgh September 2009 Scores 111 opening matches against England at Trent Bridge in an ODI – remains its only international century July 2010

Makes his Test debut against Pakistan at Lord’s in the same match as Steven Smith November 2010

Break his finger from a kick by Dirk Nannes as he played in a charity match for the Australian Cricket Association shortly after Australia became a goalkeeper against England ahead of Ashes March 2011

He is part of the Australian squad for the ODI World Cup, but does not play during the tournament April 2011

Tour in Bangladesh for a one-day series and play in the third game in Dhaka, which would be his last international match in six years. February 2017

Makes an international comeback in the T20I squad against Sri Lanka when Australia have to play two teams due to a simultaneous test tour in India September 2017

It is part of World XI, which travels to Pakistan for a T20I series November 2017

After a gap of more than six years, he wins a comeback on the side of the grace test – four years later, it turns out it was around the first game of the series that clear messages were sent March 2018

Rises hastily to test captain following Cape Town ball manipulation scandal, which led to Smith’s dismissal October 2018 Helps save first test against Pakistan in Dubai with 61 unbeaten, but Australia heavily loses second game December 2018

After the loss in Adelaide, Australia equalized the series against India in Perth before being severely defeated in Melbourne – India takes the series 2-1 Australia has lost a series of home tests with India under the leadership of Tim Paine AFP through Getty Images February 2019 Secures his first victory in the Test series as captain with a 2-0 success against Sri Lanka August 2019 Victory in Edgbaston’s opener ash test is later canceled out by Ben Stokes’s heroism at Headingley to leave the series 1-1 September 2019 Australia wins Fourth Test at Old Trafford to win (and therefore save) Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years, although the final test is lost, so the series draws 2-2 November 2019-January 2020

Team captains in a clean sweep of five summer tests against Pakistan and New Zealand December 2020

India wins 36 goals in Adelaide to give Australia an early lead in the series, but visitors struggle to make a second Test in Melbourne January 2021 The SCG test has been drawn through the magnificent efforts of India’s middle and lower order, though the catches cast by Paine are costly; Australia then lost to Gabba for the first time in 33 years to lose another home series against India. September 2021 Paine undergoes neck surgery to repair a swollen disc in order to be fit for the Ashes series November 2021

Paine announces his resignation as captain following the appearance of the investigation into the explicit messages he sent in 2017, but vows to stay on the sidelines as a player against England Andrew McGlashan is the Deputy Editor at ESPNcricinfo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/australia-news-timeline-the-twists-and-turns-of-tim-paines-international-career-1290099 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos