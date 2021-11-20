350 goalkeepers will go on strike at Denver International Airport





DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – After months of negotiations with their contractor, Flagship Facility Services, three hundred and fifty goalkeepers and members International Union of Service Workers (SEIU) Local 105 that the airport terminal service and major competitions have left work at 6 a.m. Saturday morning without an agreement reached on their three-year contract to protest unfair work practices. A strike is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Denver International Airport outside Westin Plaza. A press release from the International Union of Service Workers (SEIU) Local 105 writes, “Endless strike during the culmination of the Thanksgiving trip to DEN, the third busiest airport in the world, is the last resort for porters responding to what they say is the banner of unfair work practices and the lack of a fair compromise on wages and workload. “Flagship’s latest wage proposal is still lower than inflation – reaching what porters are seeing as a pay cut after being called heroes for the last 20 months.” They were on strike for fair wages and workloads. said Luis Gonzalez, We keep this place functioning, we risk ourselves every day and we deserve to be able to put food on the table for the holidays. It’s not easy for any of us, but even doing a second job just to pay the bills. Wednesday wanted to be able to spend Thanksgiving with our families, but we were doing this to do our best work, our best communities and this best airport for anyone who needs to travel here for the holidays . According to SEIU, another goalkeeper expressed outrage at Flagships’ refusal to allow employees to hold their contract-mandated quarterly meeting. That just looks like revenge, said Hector Manzariego. The union has filed an indictment for unfair work practice at the National Labor Relations Board protesting the company’s illegal conduct. The SEIU press release continues, “In response to stalled talks with Flagship, goalkeepers in recent weeks have lobbied both Denver City and the Airport to take action. Both have the means to address these issues directly. with the Flagships contract, as they have done with other airport contracts, to provide livable wages for this essential workforce.Through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan, Denver International Airport received over $ 500 million in federal aid funds “The city of Denver has invested over $ 2 billion in much-needed infrastructure, renovations to the Great Hall, and expanding airport gate access.” They have spent billions on construction and infrastructure projects at this airport. said Amer Garsak, But who makes this infrastructure work? Who keeps that infrastructure clean and safe? We do, and the workload required to accomplish it simply keeps growing. They were asked to do more with less. They had insufficient staff, were overworked and paid less. Flagship, Airport and City can do the right thing for our families and raise standards for good DEN jobs.

