The organizers of the withdrawal of the mayor face a deadline today | News, Sports, Work

Organizers of the attempt to oust Mayor Michael Victorino are scheduled to submit today what they hope will be the nearly 22,000 signatures needed to launch the withdrawal process.

As of Friday morning, organizers had counted about 3,000 signatures from approximately 75 of the 500 plaques held by individuals seeking signatures from across the island, said lead organizer Sheila Walker.

“I think we (will) have enough,” Walker said Friday as organizers continued to collect and count the tables.

The 30-day signature collection period required by county law ends today, she said. County Officer Kathy Kaohu late Friday afternoon also confirmed the deadline and that she is scheduled to receive the paperwork at 4pm today.

Walker asked them with the excerpt tables to submit them by 2pm today to Maui Pack and Ship in Kahului, as organizers will have to submit them notarized to the County Clerk Office at 4pm She added that signatures will also be accepted in business by 3 p.m.

Walker and other organizers have said the withdrawal effort has been driven by COVID-19 mandates along with issues including water rights, the housing crisis and issues surrounding the homeless population.

“Some people are more short-sighted about what is happening now. Some people are really seeing the bigger picture.” she said of the motives for the withdrawal.

Walker said it is nothing personal against the mayor, but said “He is exceeding his authority.”

“Mandates are only suggestions, they are not law. It’s unfair that we have to follow the mandates. “ she said. “And I’m tired of tolerating this government overrun. It’s time to dump her and move on. “

In an email Friday, Victorino said: “I recognize the right of this group to organize a withdrawal effort and the process will be played on its own. “I continue to serve the people of Maui County wholeheartedly and thank many people in our community who have contacted my office with words of support.”

The withdrawal campaign began on Oct. 21 after Walker initiated and submitted an official statement to the District Clerk Office to begin legal proceedings.

Following a statement, no less than 20 percent of registered voters in Maui County in the last general election must sign the petition. That means 21,586 signatures must be personally obtained over the 30-day period, Kaohu previously told The Maui News.

If all signatures are collected and verified by the Office of Clerks, then Victorino has five days to decide whether to resign or not. If he does not resign, then a special withdrawal election may be held, where registered voters in Maui County may vote for his removal, according to the Maui County Charter.

If the majority votes for the dismissal, then the incumbent mayor becomes Managing Director Sandy Baz.

Walker said that if not all the signatures they get are considered “valid” by the county clerk, the group will be given 20 days to collect more signatures, according to the statute.

Kaohu said the office will receive the petitions today and will process the receipt of documents in accordance with the office procedure.

“No signature verification will be done at this time, as we provide up to several hours just for processing the received documents.” she said in an email. “At this time, without knowing how much will be delivered, it is difficult to design processing time frames.”

She said the office will have 20 days, or November 21 to December 10, to determine the sufficiency of the submitted documents. This will be followed by certification showing the results of the examination process.

Asked about the costs to county taxpayers if the withdrawal election takes place, Walker said the withdrawal election is not nationwide as attempts to attract California Gavin Newsom governor to news reports that cost about $ 240 million.

“It’s a small county, it’s not a state,” she said adding “It will not cost hundreds of thousands either.”

Kaohu said the office is still in the process of setting up a cost estimate for a single withdrawal choice, but noted that estimates range from $ 250,000 to $ 400,000.

She said $ 475,000 is the estimated amount for Kawaii’s two special elections to fill a vacant prosecutor attorney position.

Kaohu said that in addition to the postal voting process, the office will have to host one or more voter service centers and have storage facilities for the election period instead of a single election day.

Walker estimated that about 90 percent of individuals who met last month had sought out the withdrawal group. About 5 percent were visitors who wanted to sign the petition but could not (as they are not registered voters in the county) and the other 5 percent did not know what was going on, did not know who the mayor was and / or I do not care , said Walker.

* Melissa Tanji can be reached at [email protected]

The latest news of today and more in the inbox