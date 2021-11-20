The Pope hopes the charity match will deliver a “blow” to the exclusion





Posted: 20 November 2021 / 09:05 EST

/ Updated: 20 November 2021 / 09:05 EST FILE – Pope Francis is presented with a jersey of the Salvador national football team during a meeting with participants in the “Scholas Occurentes” project, an international network of schools, at the Vatican on Thursday, September 4, 2014. Pope Francis hopes for a charity football match that includes Swiss guards, Vatican staff, priests, a Down syndrome player, immigrants and members of the Roma community will deliver a significant blow against discrimination. (AP Photo / Alessandra Tarantino, File)

ROME (AP) Pope Francis hopes a charity football match involving Swiss guards, Vatican staff, priests, a Down syndrome player, immigrants and members of the Roma community will deal a significant blow to discrimination. The match takes place on Sunday in Rome and will be judged by the captain of the Lazio team, Ciro Immobile. The field meeting aims to raise funds for an initiative of the diocese of Rome to promote the inclusion of Roma and others considered in the Vatican’s description as among the most fragile member societies. It is a team where there are no barriers and that makes inclusion a normal normality, said Francesco to an audience of participants in Saturday’s games at the Vatican Apostolic Palace. Francesco for most of his speech described the challenges facing the Roma community. In September, during a pilgrimage to Slovakia, the Pope visited a Roma community. Dear Roma friends, I know well your history, reality, fears and hopes, Francesco told the participants of the football match, which he said shows that the way to peaceful coexistence is integration. The Pope noted that in Croatia there are sports initiatives aimed at the inclusion of Roma, which he praised for facilitating mutual recognition and friendship. He also expressed the hope that the dream of children, who have the right to grow up together, not be destroyed by discriminatory barriers. Francesco wished success to the participants of the game. “It does not matter who will score the most goals, because the decisive goal will be scored together, the one who makes the hope of winning and gives a blow to the exclusion”, said Francescu. Among the players will be three immigrants who arrived in Italy after living in a refugee camp in Lesbos, Greece and are now being helped by a Roman Catholic charity. The Pope visited Lesbos in 2016 and brought with him a dozen Syrian Muslims on his return flight to Rome. The Pope will return to Lesbos during trips early next month.

