Thousands in Austria protest Covid blockade and vaccine mandate





VIENNA Singing freedom and resistance, thousands of Austrians marched through the heart of Vienna on Saturday, united in their anger at their governments’ decision to impose a new blockade and a comprehensive nationwide vaccine mandate in an effort to extinguish a new coronavirus resuscitation. Police in Vienna estimated that up to 40,000 people took part in the march, families and far-right groups. The protests were mostly peaceful throughout the afternoon, but as dusk fell over the Austrian capital, clashes erupted between officers and groups of demonstrators. The magnitude of the turnout surprised officials and reflected the depth of opposition to governments’ efforts to crack down on those who continue to resist vaccination, almost two years after the pandemic first hit Europe. But with the multiplication of new infections among the unvaccinated in Europe, the president of Slovakia, Austria’s neighbor to the east, on Saturday became the last to raise the prospect of vaccination for all adults.

In Vienna, members of far-right groups and others threw beer cans at officers and launched pyrotechnics at checkpoints along the road, police officials said. At least five people were arrested, they said, and several others were written for offenses involving not wearing masks, or for displaying stars like the ones the Nazis forced Jews to wear during the Holocaust. At other points along the way, demonstrators blew drums and rang cow bells to express their frustration with measures aimed at stopping the rampant growth of the coronavirus, including a nationwide blockade starting Monday. Many of the protesters complained that their leaders had not done enough before imposing drastic measures.

Among the protesters was Katja Schoissenger, a mother of two young children from Vienna, who held up a sign that read, Freedom, Peace and Humanity. She said she was angry about the restrictions placed on the unvaccinated. As of Monday, those who could not provide evidence of recent coronavirus vaccination or cure have been banned from public life, inside and outside, with police conducting on-site checks at restaurants and parks.

“Society is being divided en masse and is being pitted against a group of people who are being shut out of public life and being forced to do things we do not want to do,” she said. Schoissenger. I have nothing against people who want to be vaccinated. It is a free decision, and I think it is okay and legitimate, but I am a young, healthy person and it is not a problem for me. Updated November 20, 2021, 3:28 pm ET More than a third of the population in Austria is not vaccinated, one of the highest rates in Europe. At the same time, the number of new infections has risen in recent weeks and the 15,809 cases reported on Saturday set a record. The number of unvaccinated people is straining Austria’s healthcare system. Daily deaths have risen from a single-digit average at the end of September to more than 40, according to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University. The populist Freedom Party, which has loudly opposed the government’s coronavirus restrictions over the past 18 months, helped organize Saturday’s protests, drawing far-right groups and conspiracy theorists from across the country and neighboring Germany. . Vaccine status mandates in the US A growing number of employers, universities and businesses are now issuing some form of vaccine application. Here’s a closer look. We are all Austrians, whether we are vaccinated or not, Udo Landbauer, a regional party leader, told the crowd at a rally in Heldenplatz, a public space in Vienna. We have rights and will continue to be vocal until we restore our fundamental rights. Recent polls show that vaccination is the most divisive issue now in Austrian society, and some observers fear further restrictions could widen the gap. With the situation increasingly tense, I would expect the conflict we already have to only get worse, Julia Partheymller, a political scientist at the University of Vienna, told public broadcaster ORF.

As darkness fell on Saturday, contradictory scenes in the city reflected those divisions: Several dozen protesters gathered in front of the Chancellery for a torch-lit rally with speeches condemning the new measures. Along the way, residents drank hot, boiled wine and ate sweetened nuts in anticipation of the Christmas season that will now be limited as the ban takes effect on Monday. Besmira Aleksi, a sociology student at the University of Vienna, came out to hold her small protest against the demonstrators whom she said did not realize how dangerous the virus was. Shame, she shouted at the sound of drums and megaphones as police escorted a protester from the scene. She said she had hoped to find a counter-demonstration, but when she did not have one, she came out on her own. No one is violating your rights, Mrs. Alexi shouted to the crowd. You are out here practicing them.

