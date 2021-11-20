A railway plan punishing London will be a train wreck for the regions as well Phillip Inman

TBowel MPs in the north and west of England, who trusted Boris Johnson when he promised to flatten regions, will stifle their pain this weekend. The prime ministers ’main integrated railway plan was found to be nothing more than hot and partial improvements to existing railway lines.

Leeds will be allowed to move forward with a tram system connecting the city and its closest neighbors. Several electrification projects completed in 2017 have provided another life. But otherwise the word integrated in the title of the documents contradicts the Law on Trade Descriptions.

The Northern Powerhouse Rail and high-speed connection from Liverpool to Hull are in the background. In favor are much smaller projects that, perhaps, can be developed until the next election.

Such was the panic within the number 10 about the need for visible achievement by 2024, that the previous plan for a parallel high-speed network connecting major cities with each other and London better known as HS2 and HS3 had to be to give up.

One aspect of this change, however, is likely to be enjoyed by those in regions that despise south-east England, not least for spending most of the last three decades swallowing up most of their spending on infrastructure. And this is the severe punishment that Johnson has done to the capital.

London Transport chief Andy Byford warns in an interview with watchdog this weekend, the capital is looking into the abyss as it struggles with the impact the pandemic has had on its finances.

Foreign businesses may think again when faced with a policy program aimed at reducing capital

Outdated trains will break down, signaling improvements will be delayed, and bus networks will be disrupted if funding review in the coming months is no longer generous. Plans to support walking and cycling will evaporate.

Tourists may not care that it takes more time to travel between attractions: superficially, London will look the same. Foreign businesses may not be so generous. For them, the capital is the most attractive city in Europe and every year it wins the fight for foreign investment. They may think again when faced with a policy program that aims to decrease.

As a former mayor of London, Johnson will know that thousands of foreign businesses located in the south-east want to be part of its rich upholstery of export-oriented service industries. They enjoy high levels of productivity, overburdened profit margins and a large group of well-qualified and well-paid workforce.

These companies will not go to Birmingham or Manchester because they have not fallen in love with London. They will move to cities on the continent, or further afield

that are trying to match its economic and cultural power. Only Edinburgh is approaching as a competitor within the UK, and thanks to the Scottish governments’ obsession with leaving the union, this alternative seems smaller by the day. Just like Britain does after leaving the EU.

It makes economic sense, over the coming decades, to encourage businesses starting life in the regions by giving them better infrastructure. And to further this trend with subsidies for the departure of firms from the capital. There is no doubt that a more balanced economy would also support a strategy aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

But killing London to benefit the regions follows the same argument put forward by many Brexit supporters that we must cut trade with the EU if we are to strengthen ties with the rest of the world.

When politicians set London against the rest, it only serves to perpetuate the ingrained prejudices evident in Deborah Mattinsons’s book Beyond the Red Wall. Yet there can not be a good economic result.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street knows he will say goodbye to Goldman Sachs and HSBC and their investment in Birmingham office space if these banks decide London is no longer for them.

Street openly says it needs a thriving capital to provide a platform for growth and not just from relocated banks, but from a wide range of businesses that can migrate north with better train connections and stay in place when public health, education and arts and culture are subsidized. in the same package.

Michael Gove knows that treating London like a puffy dish, puffed up by the financial sweets that will spill out if you hit it too hard, is an economic madness. He claims he will give us a definition of level rise, perhaps before the end of the year, in hopes of a definition that acknowledges that the nation needs London to thrive. She pays the bills.

Byford has to win his battle for more money as much as his transport counterparts in northern cities do.