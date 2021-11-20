International visitors return to New York, but full recovery could take four years

International
New York City tourism recovered after the horrific 9/11 attacks, and will do so again after the pandemic. Perhaps the current four-year forecast for the return of international travel is very conservative.
Dennis Schaal
New York has launched its largest tourist advertising campaign in history. John F. Kennedy International Airport is once again packed with foreign passengers. The holiday season promises the pinnacle of travel fun, with more visitors on the streets and in the shops.
But souvenir shops, horse-drawn carriage drivers and small businesses that rely on holidaymakers said it may take weeks or more to revive their wealth, especially for strong pre-pandemic levels.
“I’m just pessimistic that they will not return the way people think,” said Daniel Zambrzycki, owner of Gifts on the Square in Times Square, one of the world ‘s most visited tourist destinations. “It’s a snail-ridden breakthrough.”
International tourists bring something different to New York than local travelers, city tourism officials said. They tend to spend more, stay longer, and bring about a mix of cultures, accents, and attitudes that reinforce his cosmopolitan feel.
How and when New York tourism emerges from the pandemic after U.S. restrictions on foreign travel eased on November 8, is something business owners, city officials and other major tourist destinations are watching closely.
Vijay Dandapani, chief executive i New York Hotel Association, sees the country’s most populous city as a litmus test for tourism in the rest of the country.
“New York is the biggest destination,” he said. “Many stop here and go to other places.”
Current forecasts are not encouraging. This year, NYC & Co, the city tourism agency, expects total visitor spending of $ 24 billion, up from about $ 47 billion in 2019.
This year only 2.8 million foreign visitors are expected, far from the record of 13.5 million in 2019, when they accounted for 20% of all visitors and half the cost.
International visitors could triple to 8.5 million next year, said NYC & Co. spokesman Chris Heywood. But a return to 2019 levels may not come until 2025, two years after domestic travel is expected to recover.
By comparison, it took five years for international tourism in the city to fully recover after the September 11, 2001 attacks, according to the agency.
‘It takes time’
Several souvenir shops in the Times Square area were permanently closed after pandemic restrictions shut down discretionary travel from much of the world, making New York feel like a ghost town. As pedestrian traffic has increased since the summer, the remaining shops are operating in uncertainty.
Zambrzycki, for example, worries that rising crime and homelessness since the pandemic began in March 2020 will deter some foreign visitors.
He said revenue at his store remained down 65% from 2019. He has no immediate plans to restore store hours or expand his four-person staff – half the number in 2019.
Jalal Alif, who manages a store called I Love NY by Phantom of Broadway, also sees no rapid increase in customer traffic.
“It takes time,” Alif said, standing in the middle of the shop almost empty. “It will not be the same as before.”
To launch a comeback, NYC & Co has launched a $ 30 million tourism campaign, its largest, with $ 6 million dedicated to major international markets, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Korea. South, said Heywood.
“Our goal is to really create urgency to book now and ensure that New York is at the top of the priority list for international travel.”
About 20 blocks north of Times Square, Kieran Emanus has been offering Central Park rides in his horse-drawn carriage for decades. Like a visit to the Statue of Liberty, the experience is on the list of many visitors outside the city.
Emanus enjoyed a modest increase in bookings in the first week after the restrictions were lifted. A good day before the pandemic would have had six carriage reservations on weekdays and 12 on weekends, he said. Now, “if you get eight in a weekend, you’re very happy.”
But there are hopeful signs.
Six groups from Britain were among Emanus’ last customers, he said. “I had not seen an Englishman since the pandemic.”
(Reporting by Tyler Clifford in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)
