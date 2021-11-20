Covid-19 Delta Spread: Four Squares in Rotorua Visited by Infected Person Two Days Ago





New Zeland 20 November 2021 21:34 3 minutes to read

November 20, 2021 There were 172 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today – and the first Wellington case has been confirmed, a core worker from Auckland.

Shoppers at a dairy in Rotorua are advised to monitor their health for two weeks after a person with Covid-19 was there two days ago. of Four square Koutu, on Koutu Rd in Rotorua, has been linked to a person who tested positive for the virus. They were in the store on Friday afternoon, between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Anyone who was there at the same time is told to look for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed and do a test if you start to get sick. Update at 10.15 Four square Koutu: 48 Koutu Rd, Koutu, Rotorua Square Four is the only new site of interest published by the Ministry of Health so far this morning. Four Square Koutu, in Rotorua, was visited by a Covid-19 person on Friday afternoon. Image / Google Health officials are expected to release new sites of interest related to people with Covid-19 after a new community case was identified in Hawke Bay. Authorities confirmed yesterday that a person who had traveled to Auckland had tested positive for the virus upon arrival in Hawke Bay. The person involved had permission to make the trip, the local district health board said, and is now in solitary confinement. People who had come in contact with them are also now being tested for Covid. No new locations of interest have been identified in Hawke Bay as of 10:30 p.m. The ministry published 35 new locations of interest yesterday. According to the list, everyone last with the virus has been out and around the community was late Friday afternoon in Trangi, near Taup. Infected buyer at Trangi supermarket late Friday afternoon An infected member of the public was at the New World Trangi supermarket, on Ohuanga Rd, for just over an hour. Affected time is between 16:00 and 17:15 and anyone who has been shopping there during that time is required to monitor their health for 14 days after exposure. One buyer who tested positive with Covid-19 was at New World Trangi two days ago. Image / Google If symptoms begin to appear, take a Covid test immediately and stay home until a negative result is returned. The drop in locations yesterday included a range of shops, supermarkets and gas stations in the Waikato region. A number of new sites were also identified in Tauranga, Mount Maunganui, Rotorua, Dargaville and Kawakawa. Meanwhile, interest rates related to Covid cases in Auckland have slowed; with authorities who last issued any in the region six days ago. Only four locations in Auckland are now on the list – all in the Manukau area, South Auckland. New places of interest at 18:00 Barbershop Faded Tauranga. Friday, November 12, 13: 30-15: 30

Astrolabe Brew Bar Mt Maunganui. Friday, November 12, 20: 00-23: 59

Mali IKandi Maunganui. Saturday, November 13, 12: 00-01: 00

Astrolabe Brew Bar Mt Maunganui. Saturday, November 13, 12: 30-01: 30

Yoyoso Baza Te Rapa. Monday, November 15, 12: 38-13: 13

Platypus Shoes The Base Te Rapa. Monday, November 15, 12: 44-13: 15

Countdown Fairy Springs. Monday, November 15, 18-20: 30

New World Turangi. Tuesday, November 16, 11: 15-13: 00

Gas Pkeno. Tuesday, November 16, 12: 30-13: 00

Trangi Bota e Re. Friday, November 19, 16: 00-17: 15 Current locations of interest to Auckland Chemist Magazine Ronwood Center: 5 Ronwood Ave, Manukau: Wednesday, November 10, 10: 00-14: 00

Chemist Magazine Ronwood Center: Tuesday, November 9, 10: 00-18: 30

Postie Westfield Manukau: Westfield Mall Manukau: Wednesday, November 10, 14: 00-15: 45

Pagani Manukau: Westfield Mall Manukau: Wednesday, November 10, 14: 30-16: 15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/covid-19-delta-outbreak-four-square-in-rotorua-visited-by-infected-person-two-days-ago/O4KF7QDSNIAT3NPWZBDJDFZEIU/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos