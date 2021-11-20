Senator Jose Forest-Niesing, 56, dies after fighting COVID-19





Sen.Jose Forest-Niesing, 56, has died after being released from hospital this week after being treated for COVID-19. Forest-Niesing, of Sudbury, Ont., Was released from the hospital on November 14 after being hospitalized in October. Her office said Tuesday that she had struggled for 15 years with an autoimmune disease affecting her lungs. The Ontario senator was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but her office said her condition made her more vulnerable to the virus. Senate Speaker George Furey confirmed the news in an email to senators and staff Saturday. “Senator Forest-Niesing has contributed to her community as a member and chair of numerous boards of directors, and she will be remembered as an ardent and passionate advocate of access to justice in both official languages,” Furey said. With immense sadness I learned of the death of our friend and colleague, the venerable Jose Forest-Niesing, a proud Franco-ont ombudsman and passionate about access to justice in both official languages. I want to express my most sincere condolences to her loved ones. –@GeorgeFureyNL Many other senators and politicians shared their condolences on Saturday. Nickel Belt MP Marc Serr said the news was “heartbreaking” and that Forest-Niesing had always been “there to help people”. “She is a very caring person and has always smiled. She has been involved in community organizations throughout northern Ontarion,” he said in an interview with CBC News on Saturday. Serr praised her attention and commitment to the concerns and rights of French-speaking Canadians. Community members were asked to be vaccinated against COVID-19. According to data from Sudbury’s public health unit, slightly less than 83 percent of residents 12 years and older had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. Forest-Niesingis survived by her husband, Robert, and two children, Vronique and Philippe. We in the Senate have lost a prominent colleague and Canadian, the brilliant and handsome Jose Forest-Niesing. Sharp, graceful, a passionate champion of Franco-Ontario and of human rights and social justice, she brought intellectual rigor and compassion to every debate. pic.twitter.com/BBzDGPW6L2 –@Paulatics The Forest-Niesing office issued a statement earlier in the week promoting COVID-19 vaccines. “Senator Forest-Niesing would like to remind all Canadians of the importance of vaccination and remains convinced that her fight would have been much different had it not been for this protection,” the statement said. A lawyer by profession, Forest-Niesing was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2018 and she sat with the Group of Independent Senators. Furey noted her participation as a community member and service on various boards, which included the Sudbury Art Gallery, Carrefour francophone de Sudburyan, and the University of Sudbury.

