Local COVID cases on the rise ahead of the holiday season News, Sports, Work
The rate of coronavirus spread within Franklin and Essex counties remains high during the holiday season, with the number of new cases reported each day several times higher this year than at this time last year.
The Essex County Health Department reported 55 new cases as of Thursday, bringing the total number of active cases to 130. Most of those new cases – 12 – are in Ticonderoga, but there are also seven cases in North Elba , seven in St. Armand, two in Wilmington and one in Jay. Four of the new cases are staff at the Federal Correctional Institution in Ray Brook Prison.
Franklin County Public Health reported 51 new cases Thursday and 57 new cases Friday. The total number of active cases across the county, as of Friday, was 280.
As of Wednesday, there were 61 active cases in Tupper Lake, 39 in Harrietstown and 71 in Malone, according to data from the FCPH. Eleven of these active cases are incarcerated at Franklin Correctional, a state prison in Malone.
Higher numbers
The recent increase in cases mimics the increase in COVID-19 cases this area saw at this time last year. At the time, public health officials attributed the increase in cases to holiday gatherings.
Last year, as of Nov. 1, Franklin County had seen a total of 183 positive cases throughout the year. In the first 19 days of November 2020, the county recorded another 131 cases, almost matching the total from the previous eight months.
This was before any COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for use in the US, when some travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines for travelers were still in place, and while New York still required that masks be kept inside. This was also before the highly contagious delta variant became the dominant type of coronavirus in the US.
This year, the number of cases is much higher. In the first 18 days of November, Franklin County added 626 new cases of COVID-19.
Last year, as of Nov. 1, Essex County had seen 240 positive cases. In the first 18 days of the month, he counted 42 more cases.
There were five times as many active cases of COVID-19 in Essex County on Thursday and nearly five times as many in Franklin County as there were on November 18, 2020.
Last year, in the first two weeks of November, Franklin County recorded the first two COVID-19-related deaths. In the following year, 23 other people died from the disease in the county.
Essex County recorded its 40th death from COVID-19 last week.
Adirondack Health spokesman Matt Scollin said Friday that the company’s Adirondack Medical Center hospital on Lake Saranac had two COVID-19-related hospital beds, including one in a ventilator.
Vaccine clinics
Now that children 5 years and older are able to get the Pfizer vaccine, there are several clinics planned in Franklin and Essex counties for children to get their vaccines.
A clinic at Petrova Elementary School on Lake Saranac is scheduled for today from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. up to 18 years old and there will be no booster vaccines.
“Students can come from any district. There are no amplifiers available in this clinic. “ Bezio wrote in an email. “Pre-registration is available, welcome entries.”
She said people can call her with questions at 518-897-1467.
A vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 will be held at the North Elba Show Grounds on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Registrations for this clinic can be made at https://bit.ly/32afI5x.
