Atlanta Airport: Flights disrupted at Hartsfield-Jackson International after accidental unloading of weapon





Departure flights from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport have been halted following the accidental unloading of a weapon, according to a statement from airport officials. There is no active fighter, it is said in a Twitter post from the official airport account. There was an accidental discharge at the airport. There is no risk to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel. A follow-up post on Twitter says: Around 1:30 p.m. today, a gun was accidentally fired at the ATL security checkpoint. There is NO active fighter at the airport. Atlanta police are at the scene. No injuries were reported. There was an accidental firing of a firearm near the main security checkpoint, said Atlanta police sergeant Jarius Daugherty. The effectives are working to clarify the circumstances of the event. An earlier Twitter post from the ATLUncensored account included a video showing a chaotic scene with people on the ground, raised safety barriers and staff trying to guide passengers. A voice can be heard shouting for people to get off and some passengers can be seen scrambling across the floor. In a panic, a flight to New York awaiting departure closed its doors in the event of an active attacker, according to a Twitter post by a passenger. Writer Dianne Callahan also posted a photo of the passengers standing on the runway. She later wrote on Twitter that the flight was being planned so that everyone could be reviewed by security. Ms. Callahan praised Delta Air Lines for the way they handled the situation. There are no other details about the type of weapon nor the circumstances in which it was fired. Around 15:30 the officials gave all clear for the resumption of normal operations. As the busy holiday travel season begins on Thanksgiving Day this Thursday, the Transportation Safety Administration reports that 2.2 million people were checked at checkpoints on Friday, the largest number in a single day since the pandemic began . In 2014, Georgia lawmakers passed an NRA-backed gun law wherever permits loaded guns inside airports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/atlanta-airport-gun-hartsfield-jackson-update-b1961463.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos