The US commitment to the Middle East is strong and secure

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met Saturday in Manama, Bahrain, with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Pentagon said in a statement amid tensions in the Persian Gulf region.
He underlined the strength and importance of US-Bahrain relations and thanked the Crown Prince for Bahrain’s co-operation on critical priorities, including maritime security and the promotion of enhanced regional security co-operation, the Pentagon said in a statement.
Austin also thanked Bahrain for its leading role in hosting the Manama Dialogue and providing an important opportunity for international and regional officials to discuss common priorities and challenges in the Middle East, the statement said.
“Let ‘s be clear: America’ s commitment to security in the Middle East is strong and secure,” Austin said in dialogue Saturday.
Officials in the region are concerned about U.S. engagement in the region, especially as it seeks to reach a nuclear deal with Iran and following the dramatic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Austin said U.S. representatives would take part in indirect talks to revive the deal starting Nov. 29 in Vienna.
“But Iran’s actions in recent months have not been particularly encouraging because of the expansion of their nuclear program,” Austin added.
However, the Secretary of Defense also said that friends and foes alike know the capabilities that the US can deploy.
Austin also claimed Saturday that the U.S. is likely to seek a diplomatic solution because in the Biden administration, diplomacy is the first resort.
Citing former US President Dwight Eisenhower, Austin said guns alone could not give the world lasting peace.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/austin-us-commitment-to-middle-east-strong-and-sure-/6321021.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos