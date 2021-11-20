The US commitment to the Middle East is strong and secure

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met Saturday in Manama, Bahrain, with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Pentagon said in a statement amid tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

He underlined the strength and importance of US-Bahrain relations and thanked the Crown Prince for Bahrain’s co-operation on critical priorities, including maritime security and the promotion of enhanced regional security co-operation, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Austin also thanked Bahrain for its leading role in hosting the Manama Dialogue and providing an important opportunity for international and regional officials to discuss common priorities and challenges in the Middle East, the statement said.

“Let ‘s be clear: America’ s commitment to security in the Middle East is strong and secure,” Austin said in dialogue Saturday.

Officials in the region are concerned about U.S. engagement in the region, especially as it seeks to reach a nuclear deal with Iran and following the dramatic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Austin said U.S. representatives would take part in indirect talks to revive the deal starting Nov. 29 in Vienna.

“But Iran’s actions in recent months have not been particularly encouraging because of the expansion of their nuclear program,” Austin added.

However, the Secretary of Defense also said that friends and foes alike know the capabilities that the US can deploy.

Austin also claimed Saturday that the U.S. is likely to seek a diplomatic solution because in the Biden administration, diplomacy is the first resort.

Citing former US President Dwight Eisenhower, Austin said guns alone could not give the world lasting peace.