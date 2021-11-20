Finland ‘s football captain receives international award for human rights protection | tidings





The FIFPro jury said Tim Sparv set an “excellent example for others” by talking about issues such as the plight of migrant workers in Qatar. Finland and HJK player Tim Sparv. Image: Getty Images Yle News

Captain of the Finnish national football team Tim Sparv has received the 2021 Player Voice Award from FIFPro in recognition of its activism and advocacy for human rights, equality, anti-racism and the fight against climate change. “The committee is impressed by the way Tim is speaking for the benefit of marginalized groups. He is a great example to others, not only raising awareness of crucial topics like education, equality and human rights, but also taking action when it deems it necessary, ”said the award jury. FIFPro, or Fdration Internationale des Associations de Footballeurs Professionnels, is made up of 67 national player associations and represents 65,000 professional footballers worldwide. “I’m touched, I’m really happy, I’m honored. I know a lot of good work is being done by a lot of athletes around the world. So that means a lot to me,” Sparv, 34, said on the occasion. of honor. He added that footballers and athletes in general have an important role not only in sports but also in society. “More and more athletes are daring to take a stand and do something off the field. This new generation has inspired me too. They understand that they are privileged people who have taken a lot from the sport and want to give back,” he said. ai. . In September, Sparv wrote an article for The Player’s Tribune, an online sports magazine that publishes first-person stories from professional athletes, calling for more action in support of migrant workers building stadiums for World Cup finals. next year in Qatar. “I am not an expert, but as the captain of the Finnish national team, I know that I can soon play in stadiums that have cost the lives of workers,” Sparv wrote at the time. The story continues after the photo. Sparv has talked about a range of different issues. Image: Jaani Lampinen / Yle Sparv said he is now following FIFA’s actions more closely than before, as he thinks players need to be more involved in decision-making. “We have a lot to offer. However, we are just the people who play this sport on the field. It seems that our opinion is not as important as the others. It is very strange,” Sparv said. “Maybe I was a little naive when I was younger. I thought and expected that FIFA would only make good and positive decisions for the players and for everyone else.” FIFPro has been awarding Merit Awards to professional footballers since 2008. The awards fall into three categories: Player Impact, Player Voice, and Player Activism. The organization’s 2021 Activity Award went to the Norwegian midfielder Morten Thorsby for his efforts to raise awareness of the effects of climate change while the Impact Award was given to the Slovak goalkeeper Patrick Le Giang for his work in helping children in education and sports.

