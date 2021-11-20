England 27-26 South Africa: International Fall Player Evaluations | Autumn Internationals

England

15 Fredi Steward Another attempt to cover the impressive fall. Showed some weakness under the top ball, but not at the bottom. 7

14 Joe Marchant He moved back to the regular midfield position and made Quirkes try the indicative break. An excellent versatile show. 8

13 Henry Slade Great pass for Tuilagi to try and release Marchant for Quirkes. He had the courage to take matters into his own hands late. 9

12 Manu Tuilagi He would not be stopped for attempting to open, but was injured in the process. Turp. 6

11 Jonny May A little stinky all said. Beaten by Kriel early before two blows, the first of which will give him nightmares. 5

10 Marcus Smith He lives for such moments and, when asked to produce, he gives. Ice passes through his veins in the last five minutes. 8

9 Ben Youngs There has been a strong campaign, but Smith wants the ball to bounce fast and accurate and he was not able to give it often enough. 6

1 Bevan Rodd Level by Nch, but continued to leave after a fearless start at scrum time. His show is a big plus. 7

2 Jamie Blamire Part of the Fight Club in training this week and we’ll talk about this performance shortly. He rose to the challenge. 7

3 Kyle Sinckler Enjoyed the responsibility as England more experienced at the beginning of the first row, but awarded four penalties. 5

4 Maro Itoje Produced another trademark tear in Am, but the South African second-tier couples did a good job of keeping it a secret. 8

5 Jonny Hill Another match with a few moments stands out, but there is still little to do before he is fully convinced at this level. 6

6 Courtney Lawes (chapter) Guided by example. Like most of his teammates, his discipline was not perfect, but his merits in keeping England at war. 7

England Courtney Lawes and South Africa Eben Etzebeth fight for a row. Photo: Tom Jenkins / The Observer

7 Sam Underhill Drawn attention with an agile pass. One of the few England strikers to suffer with the interpretation of referee’s defects. 6

8 Tom Curry A typical show with all the action against South Africa with some big kicks, some turns won and some penalties conceded. 8

REPLACEMENT

Nic Dolly (for Blamire 60) 6; Joe Marler (for Rodd 48) 7; Will Stuart (for Sinckler 56) A yellow card was shown 5; Charlie Ewels (for Hill 60) Lucky to get rid of the yellow 6; Sam Simmonds (for laws 73) n / a; Alex Dombrandt (for Underhill 55) n / a; Raffi Quirke (for young people 49) 6; Max Malins (for Tuilagi 8) Unused this fall 8.

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux One or two aerial oscillations, but join the line when South Africa climbs so well in the front leg. However, a shocking pass when placed well to the right. 7

14 Jesse Kriel A positive start, claiming the first high hit of the day, but it was on the outskirts for the most part. 5

13 Lukhanyo Am Sometimes it was easy to see why South Africans think he should have been nominated for World Player of the Year. 7

Siya Kolisi is sent to sin-bin. Photo: Tom Jenkins / The Observer

12 Damian de Allende Faced Slade in the first half and produced delightful discharges after a break in the second half. A class operator. 8

11 Makazole Mapimpi South Africa tried to make it clean all the time and finally they succeeded, the arm scoring their only effort. 7

10 Handr Pollard His shot kept South Africa in touch in the first half but lost several times in the second. Brings a soothing presence. 6

9 Cobus Reinach He could not produce the kind of fireworks that Northampton fans had been waiting for, but it was not really the kind of match for him. 5

1 Ox Nch He found Sinckler difficult to deal with in the early stages, but stumbled on duty and produced a colossal kick to Rodd. 6

2 Bongi Mbonambi There were problems in the lineup and it was part of a first row that came out second best before the Bomb Squad was called. 4

3 Trevor Nyakane Stumbled upon a restart and found himself a worthy opponent in Rodd. The presence could not be felt. 5

4 Eben Etzebeth Another monumental battle with Itoje that repeated their rival from last summer and grew in influence as the match evolved. 7

5 Guide the hunter He continued to strive in the engine room, entering the harsh courtyards before making his way to Mostert. It must be awful to play against. 6

6 Siya Kolisi (captain) I could not go back to stop Steward, I could not find Kriel for a certain effort, but I continued to believe. He deserved the yellow card late. 6

7 Kwagga Smith Almost scored at a crucial moment when South Africa was in the lead, but Malins denied it. Will be disappointed about this. 6

8 Duane Vermeulen At times he was calm, but he turned Curry back and delivered a key lap late. So influential when it matters. 7

REPLACEMENT

Malcolm Marks (for Mbonambi 44) 8; Steven Kitshoff (for Nche 44) 7; Vincent Koch (for Nyakane 44) 7; Franko Mostert (for De Jager 64) 6; Livadh Jasper (for Smith 64) 6; Herschel Jantjies (for Reinach 67) pas; Elton Jantjies (for Pollard 55) 6; Frans Steyn (for Le Roux 51) A nailed penalty, but it would not be 7.