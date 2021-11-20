Houghton: The Birthplace of Professional Hockey News, Sports, Work

MARQUETTE – Hockey seasons are underway, which means a lot of fans are getting an adjustment to their favorite sport on their favorite tracks. However, anyone who wants to know a little history about hockey – and maybe just a regional history – should attend the UP Notable Book Club event on December 9 about the book titled “Houghton: The Birthplace of Professional Hockey.”

The Crystal Falls Community Library, which organizes authors’ events with the Publishers and Publishers Association of the Upper Peninsula focusing on the winners of the UP Outstanding Book List, will present William Sproule, the authoritative history book of whose birth of professional hockey in the copper country makes him brave. claims for her birthplace, said UPPAA.

The event is open to all UP residents free of charge. It will start at 19:00 on December 9 via Zoom. Contact Evelyn Gathu in advance at [email protected] or 906-875-3344. UPPAA recommends that participants borrow a copy of the book from their local library or purchase it from a local bookseller in advance to get the most out of the event.

Sproule is an emeritus professor at the Technical University of Michigan where he taught transportation engineering, public transportation, airport planning and the history of hockey. He is a member of several associations, including the Michigan Historical Society and the International Hockey Research Society.

Sproule is a co-author of the airport textbook, “Planning and Design of Airports,” author of several conferences on automated systems of human movement and author of several other local books: “Copper Country Trams” AND “Michigan Technical Hockey: 00 Years of Memories.”

At the Dec. 9 event, Sproule plans to discuss the Houghton hockey book, but is likely to relate to the history of Michigan Tech hockey, the UPPAA said.

UPPAA President Victor R. Volkman wrote about “Houghton: The Birthplace of Professional Hockey” in the UP Book Review.

“If you have a taste for hockey nostalgia, the local history of Copper Country, or just enjoying one of Michigan’s most popular winter pastimes, you will enjoy William J. Sproule’s Houghton: The Birthplace of Professional Hockey for Mankind. brings to the players and their cold winter sagas of the early 1900s. said Volkman.

Volkman said Sproule tells the story of how a Canadian-born dentist and Houghton entrepreneur, Jack “Documents” Gibson, changed hockey by openly paying players to come to Copper Country to play hockey.

Gibson teamed up with local businessman James Dee to recruit the best Canadian players and pay them to compete for the Portage Lake hockey team, making them the first professional hockey team, Volkman said.

Sproule’s book focuses on the period 1900-06 where the Upper Peninsula in general and Houghton in particular dominated the early seasons of professional hockey on the continent, said Volkman, who noted that the book includes complete reprints of contemporary sports news and photographs of places. , players, jerseys and their equipment.

“Sproule takes a deep dive into the game statistics, so you can learn the names of the players and how well they did game after game.” said Volkman.

He also wrote, “By now you are probably wondering, how and why did this happen in Houghton, compared to Minneapolis, Detroit or even Montreal? Since hockey was already the national pastime in Canada, why not have the first professional hockey teams? It turns out that the Ontario Hockey Association dominated the sport, and their insistence on amateur teams eventually created the economic opportunity for Houghton.

“The city was ideally located with rail links, courtesy of the copper mining industry, to relocate players from Canada to the US and from that advantage to be able to form a team to challenge American teams all the way to Pennsylvania. . “OHA’s ethics for amateurs only aimed to keep the working class’s story off the ice, so that hockey could remain a gentlemanly sport.”

Sproule’s book, Volkman said, shines in detail in the second half of the book, where he analyzes every game of the 1904, 1905 and 1906 seasons when Copper Country teams ruled the professional leagues. Statistics are provided for all International Hockey League teams, including teams from Calumet, Portage Lake, Michigan Soo, Canadian Soo and Pittsburgh.

The UPPAA said the book can be purchased at Copper World in Calumet, Grandpa Barn in Copper Harbor, Michigan Made in Houghton and Marquette, North Wind Books at the University of Finland in Hancock, Jim’s Foodmart in Houghton and Keweenaw National Historic Park in Calumet. Copper World and Michigan Tech bookstores are the best places to order the book online, UPPAA said.

Snowbound Books in Marquette indicated that it plans to hold the book.

More information about the UP Outstanding Book List, UP Book Review and UPPAA can be found at www.UPNotable.com. UPPAA supports authors and publishers living or writing about the Upper Peninsula and is a Michigan nonprofit association with more than 100 members, many of whose books are featured on the organization’s website at www.uppaa.org. UPPAA welcomes membership and participation from anyone with a link to UP who is interested in writing.

Christie Mastric can be reached at 906-228-2500, ext. 250. Her email address is [email protected]