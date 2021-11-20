COVID-19 in Sask .: 185 new cases, 2 deaths reported Saturday





Saskatchewan reported 185 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and two more deaths from the disease. Of the 185 new cases, 117 were unvaccinated (63 percent), 65 cases were vaccinated (35 percent) and three were partially vaccinated, according to tthat latest update to the province online dashboard. A person is considered “unvaccinated” if he or she has not had the vaccine or less than 21 days have passed since his or her first vaccination, the province says. A quarter of new cases (47) were reported in children under 12 who could not be vaccinated until Friday. Health Canada on Friday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children aged five to 11 years. The new cases published on Saturday were in the following health areas: Far Northwest: six.

Far Northeast: five.

Northwest: 29.

Central North: 24.

Northeast: three.

Saskatoon: 34.

Central West: two.

Central East: 10.

Regina: 32.

Southwest: seven.

Central South: three.

Southeast: 27. Residence information is expected for three new cases. Saskatchewan reported 1,167 active cases on Saturday, up 65 from Friday. There are 155 people in Saskatchewan hospitals with COVID-19,107 of whom (69 percent) are not fully vaccinated, the dashboard says. The province reported that 39 people are in Saskatchewan intensive care units with the disease and nine others are still being cared for at the ICU in Ontario. The two deaths reported Saturday bring Saskatchewan’s total to 910. Saskatchewan has often had the worst COVID-19 death rate among Canadian provinces, according to Daily update of the Canadian Health Epidemiology COVID-19. As of Friday, the province had a seven-day rate of 1.4 deaths per 100,000 people, the highest among the provinces, closely followed by 1.2 deaths in Manitoba per 100,000 inhabitants over the same period. Manitoba now has the highest case rate per capita among the provinces, with 73 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. Saskatchewan has the second highest rate, with 59 cases per 100,000 during that period. Saskatchewan also reported Saturday that another 2,477 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of these, 614 were first doses and 1,863 were second doses. 883,654 first doses and 826,131 second doses have now been administered, for a total of 1,709,785.

