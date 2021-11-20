International
Chinese tennis star Peng to reappear in public soon: Global Times editor | World news
Well-known Chinese state media reporter Hu Xijin said on Saturday that tennis star Peng Shuai has stayed home freely and will go public soon, despite international concerns about her whereabouts.
Former world number two Peng has not been seen or heard in public since her November 2 sexual assault allegations on Chinese social media against former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli. She claimed that Zhang, who was a member of the highest-ranking Chinese political group led by President Xi Jinping, had forced her to have sex.
The last few days she has been staying freely in her home and has not wanted to worry. She will appear in public and take part in several activities soon, Hu Xijin, editor of the Communist Party-owned Global Times tabloid, said on Twitter on Saturday.
He said he was able to confirm through sources that Peng’s photos that were shared on Twitter by a journalist working for the Chinese state media actually showed Peng at home and in her current condition.
I confirmed through my sources today that these photos are really the current state of Peng Shuais, Hu said.
The United Nations, the United States, along with tennis governing bodies, human rights groups, retired players, and several sports lobbies have raised questions about Peng. Some leading tennis stars like Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka have also expressed their concerns about the Chinese star.
The UN on Friday called for an investigation into Peng’s whereabouts. “What we would say is that it would be important to have evidence of her whereabouts and well-being, and we would ask for a full transparency investigation into her allegations of sexual assault,” she told reporters in Geneva. Liz Throssell, spokeswoman for the UN Office of Human Rights.
According to available information, the former duo no. 1 of the world has not been heard publicly since she claimed on social media that she was sexually assaulted. We will stress that it is important to know where she is and to know her condition and to know about her well-being, Throssell said.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Friday that President Joe Bidens’s administration wanted China to provide independent and verifiable evidence of Pengs’s whereabouts, and expressed deep concern about him.
The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to withdraw tournaments from China due to the disappearance of the Pengs.
Intensive international scrutiny of the whereabouts of tennis stars comes two and a half months before the Beijing Winter Olympics, scheduled to begin on February 4, 2022.
This is the second time that the official Chinese media has come to the aid of the government, which has so far remained silent about the Pengs case or whereabouts.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters Friday that the issue was not a diplomatic issue and I am not aware of the situation.
CGTN, the English channel of China’s official broadcaster CCTV on Thursday posted an email allegedly from Peng, in which the sports star claimed she was well and safe.
In the email, Peng also denied the allegations against former CPC Politburo Standing Committee member Zhang Gaoli.
Hello, this is all Peng Shuai. Regarding the latest news published on the official website of the WTA, the content has not been confirmed or verified by me and has been published without my consent, it is said in the email.
Reacting to the letter, WTA chairman Steve Simon said he found it hard to believe it was written by Peng.
The statement released today by the Chinese state media regarding Peng Shuai only raises my concerns about its safety and location, Simon said in a statement.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/chinese-tennis-star-peng-will-reappear-in-public-soon-global-times-editor-101637397744087.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
