US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wraps up his Africa tourExBulletin

SCOTT SIMON, host:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spent the week in Africa with a rather optimistic message.

ANTONY BLINKEN: I believe that Africa will shape the future, and not just the future of the African people, but of the world. And that is why I am here this week, visiting three countries that are democracies, engines of economic growth, climate leaders, drivers of innovation.

SIMONExBulletin’s Michele Kelemen traveled with the Secretary of State to those three countries – Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal. She joins us now from Dakar. Michele, thank you for being with us.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: I’m glad to be here, Scott.

SIMONI: Tell us, if you can, the last stop of the itinerary there.

KELEMEN: Yes. Well, he is in the Senegalese capital and is showing some fluent French, by the way, speaking only French with women entrepreneurs, overseeing a signing ceremony for four American companies that are making big infrastructure deals here in Senegal worth about a billion dollars. He is also visiting the Pasteur Institute, which is working to produce vaccines with US assistance. And that has really been one of the themes of this trip, helping countries on the continent step up efforts to vaccinate COVID-19. There is a long way to go for this. Another topic you heard there is climate change. He sees a lot of potential for renewable energy on the continent and says the US wants to partner with African countries on this.

SIMON: There is a lot of talk about the partnership between the US and African countries, but did the secretary of state talk about the huge investments that China has made on the continent?

KELEMEN: Yes. On this topic, I must say that Blinken has been much different from his predecessors. The United States has long lectured African countries not to enter into agreements with China that could put them in debt. But instead of lecturing again, which actually did not work, Blinken is trying to offer countries another way, deals that will benefit local workers, deals that are more sustainable. He wants this US-China race on the mainland to be a race to the top, as he calls it.

And, you know, Scott, it was a funny moment on the trip when Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama talked about how this competition could be a good thing for his country. Listen to him.

GEOFFREY ONYEAMA: But sometimes it’s a good thing for you if people are – if you’re an attractive bride – you know? – and everyone, you know, is offering you wonderful things. So you get what you can from each of them.

KELEMEN: So the attractive bride, as he calls her. And it is interesting because there is also a big China-Africa summit to be held here in Dakar in Senegal later this month.

SIMON: Michele, we talked about the optimistic message the secretary had. But, of course, at the same time, there are some very urgent crises on the continent right now, especially in Ethiopia and Sudan. How much time did this take?

KELEMEN: He certainly spent a lot of time during his first stop in Kenya, which borders Ethiopia. The year-long civil war in the Tigray region has created a famine. There is growing cruelty. And the US has tried unsuccessfully so far to persuade the government to stop the war and allow aid. Now he seems to be looking for countries in the region to take the lead.

And he is seeking regional help on that Sudan issue as well. Secretary Blinken has condemned a military invasion that disrupted that country’s transition to democracy. He condemned a crackdown on protesters; 15 were killed in Sudan this week. There is not much good news coming from either Sudan and Ethiopia, and security in the Horn of Africa is really critical for the US.

SIMONExBulletin Michele Kelemen, thank you very much for being with us.

KELEMEN: My pleasure.

