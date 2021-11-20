Atlanta airport fears: Departing planes stopped after ‘accidental landing’ at Atlanta airport, officials say





Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Transportation Safety Administration said in a statement. Atlanta police had previously said there were no injuries.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the injured were not shot, but were injured during the evacuation. All of the injured were adults, the source said, and two were transported to hospital.

The incident started around 1:30 pm ET when a “forbidden item” was identified by passing X-rays at the security checkpoint, the TSA said. The bag check started and a TSA officer told the passenger not to touch the property. However, as the officer checked the bag, “the passenger jumped into the bag and snatched a firearm, at which point it was thrown,” the TSA said.

“The passenger then left the area, running away from the airport exit,” the statement said, adding, “This was not an active shooting incident.”

The source familiar with the situation said that the fired round went to the property of the person who brought the gun. Airport spokesman Andrew Gobeil described the dismissal as accidental and said the loud noise created a “sense of chaos”. Airport officials and Atlanta Police know who the person is, Gobeil Jim Acosta told CNN because the incident happened while the passenger was being checked. Erika Zeidler, who was traveling from Atlanta to Anchorage, Alaska, said she was sitting in a restaurant at Concourse T when people started running down the hallway. “We thought they were late for a flight, and then more and more people started running,” she told Acosta. “It was some screaming and then someone stopped and said, ‘There’s a shooter, you have to go.'” An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, Gobeil said. Meanwhile, there is no danger for passengers or employees, airport officials said on Twitter. Officials gave a “clear” and the airport was resuming normal operation. A ground stop was called at the airport for all departing flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, but was soon lifted. Details about the weapon or the circumstances surrounding the accidental firing were not made available. The FBI and ATF are “providing investigative assistance” to Atlanta police, according to an ATF spokesman. The White House is also “monitoring” the incident, a White House official said, referring to local law enforcement questions. The fear of shooting comes as the Thanksgiving Day travel period begins. On Friday, the Transportation Safety Administration examined more than 2.2 million airport passengers nationwide – the highest volume of checkpoints in a single day since the pandemic began, according to a TSA spokesman. TSA Administrator David Pekoske recently told CNN that airline passengers bringing guns to the airport is a “big problem.” Last month, the agency reported that it had seized 4,650 firearms – most of them loaded – at security checkpoints in the first 10 months of 2021. That number surpassed the full year-end record of 4,432 set in 2019. . Witnesses show chaos after fear Witnesses describe the confusion and chaos as panic erupted at one of the world’s busiest airports. Zeidler and others took refuge in a TGI Fridays restaurant, she said. The photos she shared on Twitter showed a crowd of people standing on the asphalt under a plane as the incident occurred. The video posted on Twitter by Hamet Asilkan showed people running from the airport, telling others about the shootings that had taken place inside. Greg Romero had just disembarked from a flight from Solt Lake City when he heard there was an emergency, he told Fredricka Whitfield of CNN. Airport staff “closed all the escalators and cut off all passengers and turned off the tram,” said Romero, the father-in-law of CNN correspondent Nadia Romero. “At the moment the airport staff is doing a really good job keeping everyone calm,” he added. Some passengers were “a little panicked but more frustrated,” Romero said. “They are trying to catch the flights, to get out of the airport. For the most part, people are just lined up in front of the walls.” Dianne Callahan was traveling with her son and had just boarded her flight to New York when the crew closed the door of the plane. At that moment she said she heard screams outside the plane. She also heard sirens, Callahan said, but did not know what was happening. “It was an extremely tense situation,” she said. “People were pushing to get on the plane that weren’t even on our flight. So they were scared.” Callahan and her son were then sent back by security, she said. In response to the incident, Delta Air Lines, which is headquartered in Atlanta, announced that he was releasing a waiver from the trip to help affected customers. “With this, the tariff difference for customers will be removed when the re-booked trip occurs on November 23, 2021 or before, in the same service booth as originally booked,” the statement said. “Delta is coordinating with the TSA and Atlanta airport officials to accommodate customers as quickly and safely as possible,” the airline said. “We are also working to proactively accommodate customers who may have missed a flight.”

CNN’s Pete Muntean, Melissa Alonso, Nadia Romero and Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

