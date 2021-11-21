International
International travel is back, but COVID means it’s more complicated than before
Most Australians have spent the last two years unable to travel abroad, giving up vacations, family events and job opportunities abroad.
Main points:
- Qantas now recommends that international passengers arrive at the airport four hours before the departure of their flight
- The COVID-19 test and the vaccine certificate you need for international travel are slightly different from regular ones
- Registration may take much longer than expected as additional requests now slow down travelers
Now that the borders have begun to reopen, more than half a million international trips have been booked from Australia and demand is only expected to increase as more countries open up to the world.
But many travelers are about to discover that flying to a foreign destination is not what it used to be.
Gone are the days when you checked that you have a passport, ticket and wallet.
Overseas flight is now much more complicated: There are more forms to fill out, applications to install, certificates to hold, and checks to clear.
And everything takes a lot more time to work at the airport, so Qantas has started recommending passengers to arrive at the airport at least four hours before the flight.
Here is what has changed.
How can I prove that I have been vaccinated?
Are you already vaccinated? Great, but this is the 2.0 international travel version with unexpected twists.
You may already have the COVID-19 digital vaccination certificate, but the federal government has also introduced the International Vaccination Certificate.
You may be required to tell this to airline staff, local authorities in your destination or Australian Immigration officials.
To get yours, go to the Medicare app or sign up Medicare section of my.gov.au, find your vaccine history and request an international certificate.
You will need to have your passport number and expiration date available.
The international version can be saved as a PDF and printed. Keeping a copy on paper is advisable because you never know when you will run out of battery power or lose coverage.
Surely the test for COVID-19 is the same?
Certainly not.
Getting a PCR test for international travel is a little more complicated than the usual one we all know and love. So better not leave it too late.
It will cost you $ 150 and you will need passport details and a little more time to complete the required forms.
Not all test sites can give you the type of test you need to board an international flight. Check if the selected test station can.
Australia does not require a negative COVID-19 test before you leave, but it can be where you are going, so check well in advance: Your airline may not allow you to travel if you do not meet the requirements set by that country.
Check-in is check-in, right? Why would you need more?
This is where all the parts and little extra parts can make things really fun.
It may have been a global pandemic, but there is currently no global agreement on what is needed for international travel.
Each country is creating its own rules.
One destination may require you to download a health application, another to complete a health statement, another to do both.
Some sites use online systems, others require printed forms for ground staff to extract from a file.
Plus, things are changing fast, so it is possible that a country’s rules changed last Thursday.
For many travelers, the demands will be unexpected and will take extra time.
Suppose it usually takes five minutes to register.
When you arrive, there are three counters open and 12 groups in front of you in a row, so wait 20 minutes.
But if each group takes an extra 10 minutes and someone debates with the ground staff about what is required, you will have to wait more than an hour to check entry.
And you will cross your fingers, the person in front does not present a vaccination certificate in a language that the staff does not know.
Are there any differences for security and immigration?
No, but do not be surprised if you find out before you go to the security or customs that there is another surprise form to fill out right away.
Remember to keep a pen.
What else should I take with me?
A mask.
Most airlines require you to wear a mask for the entire trip, so make sure it is comfortable.
Some may prefer one type of mask over another. If they want you to wear a surgical mask rather than a cloth, they will likely offer them.
Consider taking some foods and a bottle of water. Some local airlines have suspended soft drink services, so you can not be sure that you will get the cup for which you are standing on the local leg.
Any documents I need to go home?
Of course. None of this is easy.
Australia requires all incoming travelers to complete a travel statement at least 72 hours before departure.
You can complete this online, or download the Australian Travel Declaration app.
Paper forms are also available, but again this will slow you down.
Do I need another COVID-19 test to enter Australia?
Yes, you will also need another nasal opening no more than 72 hours before you start your flight home.
If you are taking a connecting flight to Australia, consider whether your test is within 72 hours of boarding that leg.
Again, we are not talking about the regular yes / no test, this should be related to your passport details and be recognized internationally.
Finding someone in an Australian city to do this test can be easy, but do you know where you can do it in London? Johannesburg? Kathmandu?
Consider finding out in advance who offers these, where they are located, what they require and how much it costs.
As with all of this, expect it to be more tedious than you imagined.
