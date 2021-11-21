International
Flights were halted shortly after the accidental unloading of the gun at Atlanta airport, three injured reported.
Masked flight attendants walk through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Elijah Nouvelage | Bloomberg | Getty Images
An accidental unloading of the weapon in the security control area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday afternoon caused all departing flights to be stopped for a short time.
The airport said on Twitter that there was no active attacker or any ongoing danger to passengers or employees. According to the Atlanta Police Department, early reports indicate that three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.
“Officials have given a clear step to #ATLAirport and normal operations are starting,” airport officials wrote. Details of the event have not been disclosed.
The unloading of the weapon took place during a security check at the airport, according to the latest TSA statement:
About 1:30 p.m. [ET] today, an OST property check at the main Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) checkpoint began a bag search due to a prohibited item identified by X-rays. He advised the passenger not to touch the property and as he opened the compartment with the prohibited item, the passenger jumped into the bag and snatched a firearm, in which case it was unloaded. The passenger then left the area, running out of the airport exit.
Various media outlets reported that witnesses said panic came after gunshots at the airport’s internal terminal. NBC affiliateWXIAfrom Atlanta reported that passengers got off the planes to wait on the asphalt and around the terminals.
TSA officials have discovered more than 450 firearms at Atlanta airport checkpoints in 2021, officials said. Nearly 4,500 razor-sharp weapons have been discovered at airport checkpoints so far this year.
When firearms are detected at US airports, the TSA will assess a civil penalty that varies depending on the number of violations and whether the firearm was loaded. Completed the list of penalties is posted on TSA.gov.
Generally, passengers can travel with firearms in controlled luggage when they are unloaded and packed in a sealed box and by solid means.
The incident happened just like what is expected to be the busiest holiday travel season since the start of the pandemic. The Transportation Safety Administration said it expects to examine about 20 million people between November 19 and 28, almost again at 2019 levels.
