Vietnam welcomes the first tourists to the tourist island after 2 years





Vietnam has welcomed more than 200 foreign tourists to its largest island, the first to visit the Southeast Asian country after nearly two years of border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic

HANOI, Vietnam – More than 200 foreign tourists arrived on Vietnam’s largest island Phu Quoc on Saturday, the first to visit the Southeast Asian country after nearly two years of border closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fully vaccinated travelers from South Korea will spend their holidays in hotel resorts without a mandatory 14-day quarantine. They were tested on arrival, and once the negative results return, they can join activities on the island, including visits, shopping, and fun events that require vaccine certificates. The program is among the country’s efforts to revive its tourism industry as it reopens and develops the economy step by step in a new normal context, said Nguyen Trung Khanh, chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Administration, who welcomed the charter flight to the runway. airport. According to the Ministry of Health, all staff members working in service facilities and 99% of Phu Quocs adult residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The island is planning to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 next month. Vietnam closed its border in March 2020, shortly after confirming its first COVID-19 case. Since then, it has allowed only a few international flights a week with foreign experts, diplomats and Vietnamese nationals returning. Those international immigrants must be subject to a 14-day quarantine at certain hotels or government-run facilities. Vietnam is the last Asian nation to start opening up to fully vaccinated visitors. Thailand had begun restricting tourists to its southern island of Phuket before expanding to other areas, including Bangkok, as of November 1st. The Indonesian island of Bali opened to newcomers last month with some restrictions including testing and a five-day hotel quarantine, and Malaysia opened Langkawi Island under a bubble pilot program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Travel/wireStory/vietnam-welcomes-1st-tourists-resort-island-years-81296435 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos