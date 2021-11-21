Vancouver, BC, sees fuel rations, highway closures as flood impact spreads





Vancouver, Canada’s third largest city, is under restrictions on fuel rationing and travel as the effects of catastrophic floods spread across the province. Vehicles in Vancouver and the surrounding coastal region will be limited to 8 gallons per station visit for the next 10 to 11 days, British Columbia Deputy Prime Minister Mike Farnworth announced on Friday. It also issued a ban on all non-essential travel on the three main highways. As the worst of this storm has passed, the effects of this natural disaster will be with us for some time, Farnworth told reporters. These messages will help move trade traffic, stabilize our supply chains. The province a major canal for Asian markets and home to one of the busiest ports on the West Bank is in a state of emergency after a so-called once-in-a-century storm washed over highway sections and closed Canada’s trail. two main railways. This damage to infrastructure cut off the region from the rest of the country from the land for days. The Trans Mountain pipeline, which transports crude oil from Alberta to the Vancouver area and is a major fuel supplier to the city, has been closed since Sunday; may partially resume by the end of next week, the company said Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Co. estimates that its rail service will be back in the middle of the week, ruling out any unforeseen problems. It is working with authorities to coordinate the distribution of critical materials, equipment, food and fuel. The scale of the disaster is forcing the province to take unprecedented measures. Farnworth said the government is looking at new ways to get gasoline, including using barges and trucks to bring supplies from Oregon and California. Gas stations are being ordered to secure their reserves by December 1st. Fuel pumps in some parts of British Columbia are drying up amid panic shopping as residents watched the highways become impassable and the main oil and fuel infrastructure shut down. Earlier Friday, more than 20 gas stations in the heavily hit Chilliwack area have limited fuel options, with one of them listed as fuel-free, according to GasBuddy, which tracks gasoline retail outlets in the U.S. and Canada. Farnworth urged people to show restraint and take action to reduce consumption by working from home, taking public transportation or driving. There remains a steady supply, if reduced, of gasoline in the region, he said. Fuel Distributor Parkland Corp. said Thursday that the company has unforeseen occasions to import fuel from the U.S. Northwest Pacific to ease shortages. The company refinery near Vancouver is operational and manages crude oil and fuel inventories, the company said. It is the second time in less than five months that British Columbia has been paralyzed by extreme weather: fires and a record heat wave engulfed the region over the summer. This time the outages threaten the movement of goods on the eve of the busy winter holiday season. About 4,700 people have sought refuge in evacuation centers. Images of highways crashing into raging rivers and farmers using skis to desperately pull livestock to safety have been shed from the hardest-hit inland areas. The province has warned of its readiness to crack down on aggregation and price increases if necessary. – Associated Press

