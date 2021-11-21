UN agency: 75 migrants drown in the Mediterranean near Libya





Posted: 20 November 2021 / 04:02 PM EST

/ Updated: 20 November 2021 / 06:02 PM EST

ROME (AP) The United Nations Migration Agency said 75 migrants drowned in the Mediterranean Sea in northern Libya earlier this week as they attempted to reach Italy by boat. The International Organization for Migration reported the latest tragedy in a Twitter post on Saturday, attributing the information to 15 survivors who were rescued by fishermen and brought to the port of Zuwara in northwestern Libya. He did not immediately provide further information. Also Saturday, the Italian Coast Guard rescued more than 420 migrants, including dozens of minors, from boats in distress in the Mediterranean. A Coast Guard statement said 70 people were brought safe and sound from one of its motorboats on the small Italian island of Lampedusa in southern Sicily. Meanwhile, another Coast Guard boat headed for the port of Porto Empedocle on Saturday evening in Sicily with more than 350 migrants on board as they were pulled safely by a founding fishing boat 70 miles (115 kilometers) from shore. Sicilian, the statement said. tha. Among them were more than 40 minors. “That fishing boat was in danger, due to the bad weather conditions at sea and due to the high number of people on board,” said the Coast Guard. After being rescued by two motorboats, they were transferred to a larger Coast Guard vehicle. The statement described the rescue of most of the migrants as “complex”. Four cargo ships in the area were put into service to mitigate the impact of the wind on the rescue operation, he said, allowing migrants to be rescued safely. Every year, thousands of migrants and refugees from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia attempt the deadly crossing of the Mediterranean Sea into Europe in overcrowded and often impenetrable boats. More than 1,300 men, women and children have died so far in 2021 trying to cross the Central Mediterranean from Libya and Tunisia to Italy and Malta according to the IOM. ___ Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

