Demonstrators at Toronto rally call for release of RCMP detainees in Wet’suwet’en territory





Dozens of people gathered in a solidarity rally in downtown Toronto on Saturday in support of Wet’suwet’en land defenders. On Thursday, the RCMP arrested 14 people and cleared a forest service route in northern British Columbia that had been barricaded by the Wet’suwet’enFirst Nation and Haudenosauneemembers, blocking access to labor camps operated by Coastal GasLink (CGL). Thursday’s move by the RCMP marked the third time it has launched operations on this road against supporters of Wet’suwet’en heritage chiefs, who oppose the construction of a multibillion-dollar natural gas pipeline. They say the pipeline has no consent to cross Wet’suwet’en territory. The RCMP also carried out attacks in 2019 and 2020. Fifteen more people were arrested Friday as police cracked down on opponents of the project, which would transport natural gas taken from the northeastern BC faction to a $ 40 billion LNG terminal off the north coast of the province for export to Asia. . Eve Saint, a Wet’suwet’en land defender who took part in the Toronto demonstration, described Thursday’s events as “the genocide of today”. “What they did is wrong. This pipeline is illegal and they do not have the proper and informed consent of Wet’suwet’en heritage chiefs and the community as well,” Saint told CBC Toronto. “We want the RCMP and the CGL to stop brutalizing indigenous people, especially Wet’suwet’en.” As Wet’suwet’en successor chiefs oppose the pipeline, Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 councils of the First Nation’s chosen group along the pipeline route, including from Wet’suwet’en territory. “We have endured a lot of oppression” Crystal Sinclair, an indigenous rights activist with Idle No More Toronto, said that in addition to securing and releasing those arrested, she is calling on the RCMP to leave Wet’suwet’en territory. She said the detainees are simply protecting land and water. “Throughout my life as an indigenous person, I have stood up against systematic oppression and it occurs to us to say enough is enough,” Sinclair said. “We have endured enough. We have endured enough oppression.” Members of the Toronto Police Service are watching the demonstrators closely. (Chris Gargus / CBC) Sinclair said now that indigenous issues are at the forefront of Canadian society, everyone must respect indigenous treaties, rights, lands and laws. “Moving forward, I would like to see that our treaties are honored, that if we consult and say no is the answer, it should be respected,” she said. “It is the indigenous people living in those lands who are first affected by climate change and the environment around it … I want them to respect the climate and start building a sustainable economy. Things that keep us going, not destroy the earth. .and the environment ”. Last year, opposition among Wet’suwet’en heritage chiefs to the Coast GasLink pipeline sparked solidarity rallies and railway blockades across Canada. (Chris Gargus / CBC) Meanwhile, Brian Champ, a local activist who attended the rally, said Canada should stop oil production, but he said the Liberal government’s climate plan is “literally built around revenue from [Trans Mountain] The pipeline. “ “It’s madness, it’s really madness,” Champ said. “We have to give up fossil fuels, but that’s about respecting indigenous sovereignty, and that’s really why we’re here today. It ‘s about respecting indigenous sovereignty, to say no.” Champ called on Canadians to support hereditary bosses and said he also hopes to see workers’ organizations speak out. Last year, opposition to the Coastal GasLink pipeline among Wet’suwet’en heritage leaders sparked solidarity rallies and railway blockades across the country.

