India police charge Amazon executives in marijuana smuggling case – TechCrunch





Police in Madhya Pradesh, a central state in India, have registered a case against Amazon India executives in connection with the alleged use of the e-commerce market for marijuana smuggling into the South Asian market, they said on Saturday evening. Police did not disclose how many senior executives they had charged, but said they found contradictions in the response presented by Amazon India in an ongoing investigation. Unidentified Amazon India executives have been arrested under the country’s narcotics law, state police said in a statement. Police in Madhya Pradesh arrested two men with 20kg (pa 44) of marijuana last week and said the men were using the Amazon India website to smuggle the substance. Amazon said last week and today that it was cooperating with the authority in the investigation. Narottam Mishra, the Indian state interior minister, on Friday expressed concerns about the alleged misuse of the Amazon market in India and said Amazon was not cooperating in the investigation. “Amazon was called, but they are not cooperating. We will bring them. “I call on the MD-CEO of Amazon to cooperate or we will start the actions”, said Mishra. An Amazon India spokesman told TechCrunch that the company has a “high compliance bar and our contract vendors are required to comply with all applicable laws for selling their products on amazon.in. We do not allow the listing and sale of products which are prohibited by law to be sold in India. ” “However, in case the sellers list such products as intermediaries, we take strict measures as may be required by law, when the same thing is underlined to us. The case has been notified to us and we are currently investigating. “We provide the full cooperation and support required for the Investigative Authorities and law enforcement agencies with the ongoing investigations and guarantee full compliance with applicable laws,” the statement added. India is a key overseas market for Amazon. The American e-commerce giant has invested over $ 6.5 billion in its operations in India. The company is currently the subject of an antitrust investigation in the country and also amid a multi-billion dollar controversial deal involving Future Retail and Reliance Retail, two of the largest retail chains in India. The series of troubles does not end here for the world’s largest e-commerce giant. In September, a whistleblower at the company unit in India claimed that its legal representatives had corrupted government officials. Amazon said it was conducting an investigation into the allegations. Earlier this year, Amazon apologized infrequently to users in India over complaints that some scenes in a nine-part Prime Video mini-series hurt the religious feelings of some people.

