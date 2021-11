Davido, Nigerian musician, says he will donate $ 600,000 to charity after online appeal

“If you know I gave you a hit song, send me money”, the singer wrote on Twitte r earlier this week.

Known for his songs “Dami Duro” and “Fall”, Davido has been one of Africa’s most prominent artists over the past decade and is the African artist with the largest number of followers on Instagram.

He started his own fundraising On Wednesday, posting his bank details online and asking friends and celebrity followers to send money, saying his goal was to raise 100 million naira ($ 243,000) to clear Rolls-Royce e his from a port.

Ten minutes later, he had already raised $ 17,000 – and on Saturday he announced that the full amount he received from fans and celebrity friends was over $ 485,000 and would be used for charity.

“In my usual playful manner, I asked a few days ago for my friends and colleagues to send money to celebrate my birthday,” Davido wrote in a statement. “The response and the result exceeded my expectations.” The musician, whose real name is David Adeleke, will turn 29 on November 21st. He said his goal now was to “do this fundraiser every year to celebrate my birthday and turn to people in need”. He said he would also make a personal donation of $ 120,000, or 50 million naira, and appointed a disbursement committee that would identify orphanages in need of funding and distribute funds accordingly. The appeal for donations initially confused fans, many of whom contributed – but there was also criticism from social media users who said it was inappropriate for a celebrity to raise money for himself, especially given the levels of poverty in Nigeria. Davido posted regular fundraising updates during Wednesday and Thursday, and some of his celebrity friends also got on the go. Nigerian rapper MI Abaga said he had sent 1 million naira and wrote, “I want my hit song with Davidon”. “Actually I am crying”, the singer wrote after 163 thousand dollars were deposited in his account. “I really love you guys.” Davido initially suggested he “could give it his all” on Friday afternoon, and later that day he released the music video for his new song “Champion Sound”, with South African rapper Focalistic. It is not the first charitable movement of the singer, which donated the proceeds from his music video “Dolce & Gabbana” in efforts to alleviate the pandemic in April 2020, as well as more than 6,000 bags of rice throughout its home country of Osun. Earlier this year, he was also seen giving a free concert to children surrounding a house on the beach while he was there with his companions.

