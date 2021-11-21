Dutch police open fire on rebels in demonstration against COVID restrictionsExBulletin







Media TV Rotterdam through AP

Media TV Rotterdam through AP THE HAGUE, Dutch police opened fire on protesters in riots that erupted in downtown Rotterdam over a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions late Friday evening. The mayor of the Dutch city called it “an orgy of violence”. Police said two protesters were hospitalized after being shot and investigations were underway to determine if they were shot by police. The condition of the injured protesters has not been made public. Officers arrested 51 people, about half of them minors, police said Saturday afternoon. One police officer was hospitalized with one leg injury sustained during the riots, another was treated by ambulance staff and “countless” others suffered minor injuries. Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters in the early hours of Saturday morning that “on a number of occasions police felt it necessary to draw their weapons to protect themselves” as rebels ran through the port city’s central shopping area, setting fires and throwing stones and fireworks at the officers. “They shot at the protesters, people were injured,” Aboutaleb said. He had no details about the injuries. Police also fired warning shots.

Media TV Rotterdam through AP Police checking video footage from security cameras expect to make further arrests. Photos from the scene showed at least one police car on fire and another with a bicycle slammed into the windshield. Riot police and a water cannon have restored calm after midnight. It was one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the Netherlands since coronavirus restrictions were first imposed last year. In January, rebels also attacked police and set fire to the streets of Rotterdam after a curfew went into effect. Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus condemned the events. “The riots and the extreme violence against police officers, riot police and firefighters last night in Rotterdam are disgusting to see,” he said in a statement. “Protest is a great right in our society, but what we saw last night is just criminal behavior. It has nothing to do with demonstration,” he added. Police units from across the country rushed to Rotterdam to help bring the situation under control on Friday night. Local media reported that gangs of football hooligans were involved in the riots. The video from social media displayed on the Dutch broadcaster NOS seemed to show a person being shot in Rotterdam, but there was no immediate word on what happened. Police said in a Twitter post that it was “still unclear how and by whom” that person was apparently shot. An independent investigation into the shooting by the police was opened, as happens whenever Dutch police use their weapons. The government has said it wants to introduce a law that would allow businesses to restrict the country’s coronavirus permit system only to people who are fully vaccinated or cured of COVID-19, which would exclude people who test negative. . The country has seen a record number of infections in recent days and a new partial blockade went into effect a week ago. Local political party Leefbaar Rotterdam condemned the violence in a Twitter post. “The center of our beautiful city has been turned into a war zone this evening,” it said. “Rotterdam is a city where you can disagree with things that happen, but violence is never, ever, the solution.”

