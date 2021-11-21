The county will not appeal the decision of injection wells News, Sports, Work

Maui County will not appeal a U.S. District Court ruling in favor of environmental protection groups that sued the county nearly a decade ago, ending a long legal battle over county-wastewater injection county practice on the ground.

Judge Susan Oki Mollway issued an order in July saying Maui County “Must obtain a permit under the Clean Water Act in accordance with the analysis decided by the Supreme Court” for the use of injection wells at the Wastewater Recovery Plant in The Hague. The county appealed the July decision and was overturned by a Hawaiian federal court in October.

The county announced Friday that it would not appeal Mollway’s decision.

“The purpose of the Maui County has always been to seek clarity in law.” Corporate Advisor Moana Lutey said in a press release Friday evening.

“We now have clarity in law from the U.S. Supreme Court and will continue to work with the Hawaii State Department of Health to implement the Supreme Court’s guidelines on an ongoing basis.”

The members of the suing groups and their lawyer celebrated the decision on Friday after years of ongoing litigation, appeals and uncertainty.

“It was torture. “When we received the news from the Supreme Court that they ruled in our favor in 2020, we were very excited, and yet for that victory to slip out of our hands as the county went on and appealed, it was simply heartbreaking for us.” Hannah Bernard, executive director of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund, told the Maui News on Friday. “It has been a year of fighting for the county to finally withdraw.”

In 2012, the Hawaii Wildlife Fund, the Sierra Club-Maui Group, the Surfrider Foundation and the West Maui Preservation Association filed a lawsuit over the use of county injection wells at the Lahaina facility, saying the leaks were reaching the ocean and affecting coral reefs. A University of Hawaii color tracker study, published in 2013, showed that leaks from at least two injection wells were reaching the ocean.

In 2014, Mollway ruled against the county, which subsequently appealed to the 9th District Court of Appeal. The court agreed with Mollway in its decision in 2018.

Maui County Council members and other residents asked the county to resolve the issue before going to a higher court, but the county continued and the U.S. Supreme Court heard the arguments in this case in 2019.

The central dispute ended in whether Maui County was violating the Clean Water Act by disposing of wastewater through injection wells. The county argued that there was no need for a permit because the treated wastewater was not entering the ocean directly, but indirectly through groundwater.

In April 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that wastewater treatment plants and other industries could not circumvent the requirements of the Clean Water Act simply by discharging polluted water into the ground, and not directly into nearby waterways.

The case was sent to the lower courts, which confirmed that Maui County needs a permit from the National Pollutant Removal System.

“When community groups and Earthjustice first got involved in this case in 2008, we spent four years out of court before going to court, lending a hand to the county to try and fix the problem, and fortunately bad. . . The district put its head in the sand and pretended there was no problem. “ Land justice attorney David Henkin said Friday. “And then we spent the last nine years in court trying to convince the county that they need to fix that.

“As in 2008, we will offer to lend a helping hand to the county and look forward to working with the county and the State Department of Health to fix this problem, which is very fixable.” added Henkin. “Treated sewage injected into wells can be deadly to reefs, but it is a valuable source of fresh water that can be used to irrigate agriculture, golf courses and landscaping in dry West Maui.”

The county said in a press release that its focus continues to be maximizing the beneficial use of recycled water, reducing or eliminating the use of injection wells, which it said it has worked for decades. In The Hague, the Department of Environmental Management is rehabilitating high-altitude reservoirs so that water can be pumped and stored for use on slopes to provide irrigation water, as well as to create green belts for fire protection.

