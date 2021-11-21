Global Chief: Let ‘s talk about Turkey tidings

Year after year I watched my mother prepare our Thanksgiving rooster. She would melt the frozen bird in a sink of cold water and salt, wash it like a baby, and wipe it carefully. The next morning, she slowly cooked the diced onions, carrots and celery in plenty of butter and folded them, along with the eggs, broth, sage and parsley, into a cube bowl of her homemade egg bread. The large, stuffed, skin-dried, and butter-coated bird entered a 325F oven where it stayed until it got brown and very soft.

During my childhood this ritual never changed. Across America, mothers made their turkeys the same way as mine. In the ’50s and’ 60s, chefs had fewer options than today. The Food Network kitchen blast and cooking magazines have given us choices and techniques we would never have dreamed of.

With them came experimentation and some confusion.

When I started preparing my turkeys, I was not happy to make them the same way year after year. I experimented with a maple soy glaze, herb butter under the skin, roasting from the chest side down, grilling on a Weber grill, smoking, draining, injecting and marinating. One year I stuffed the bird with blue corn bread sauce, another year with wild rice, and another year with nothing but vegetables. I chose frozen birds, large birds, small birds, fresh birds, free-range birds, and organic birds. Nothing remained the same.

We have all done things for our Thanksgiving turkeys in the hope of a spectacular success. From the accumulation of my experience, some pieces of wisdom have finally surfaced: get the best turkey you can afford, a box of Kosher salt, and a thermometer for instant reading. Take it with a smile. Direct your creative impulses to the side dishes.

The better the bird, the closer you will get to spectacular success. I choose a fresh turkey every time. They are reliably soft and delicious. Commercial freezing is much faster, so a commercial bird structure suffers less than in days gone by, but I still find a fresh bird better. A frozen Butterball can be a passable readiness when you can’t get a fresh turkey but you have no control over what the manufacturer has injected into it. Read the labels.

I use Kosher salt because it is a pure, light, pure salt, without additives, it dissolves quickly and mainly because the salt adds flavor and can, in a short time, make your bird sick. Brining has become a valuable ally. Requires a large bucket in which to immerse your bird. If you only have one refrigerator, it may require some manipulation. A salted turkey becomes stronger and more meaty while still being moist and juicy. Poultry changes the protein structure in muscle; the fibers are released, become sticky and mix with each other to block the fluid between them.

For speed and convenience, I rub my fresh bird with a little Kosher salt under the skin and rest it in the fridge for 24 hours without covering. My cock goes from chest down to 350F for 3/4 of the cooking time, then chest arm up to 400F until done. This method is a great way to get more juicy and firm meats, even with a little simmering.

My last tip: remove the timer that appears. An instant reading thermometer is the most important tool you can have for any meat cooking project. It will protect your family and remove the blind guesses that have destroyed many Thanksgiving turkeys.

Salted turkey really fast

This method will save you the extra work of watering your bird and give you a tasty and moist turkey.

Serves 10 to 12

16-lb. turkey, needles and neck are removed

2 T. Kosher Crystal Diamond Salt, more as desired

4 T. melted butter without salt

Carefully push your fingers under the turkey skin on the chest, legs and thighs to release it; avoid breaking the skin. Rub about 1 tablespoon of salt under the skin of each half of the chest and leg / thigh. Cool the uncovered turkey in the roasting pan for 24 to 48 hours (this dries the skin so that it browns better).

Preheat oven to 350F. Remove the turkey from the refrigerator 30 minutes to an hour before roasting. If desired, coat with butter or oil on the skin and inside the breast meat. Fill with warm filling or at room temperature (for safety).

Choose a heavy roasting pan with sides 2 inches high, large enough so that the bird does not touch the sides of the pan. An oiled shelf makes it easier to remove the bird, but it is not necessary. Place the pan on the bottom shelf of the oven.

Bake the turkey breast down 2-1 / 2 for up to 3 hours or about 3/4 of the approximate cooking time. Turn the chicken on its back and raise the heat to 400F. Fry until the skin takes on a golden color and fills (on an instant reading thermometer) 165 degrees F and the thickest part of the thigh is 170 to 175 F.

After roasting let your bird rest in a warm place for 20 minutes. He will continue cooking and the juices that were withdrawn from the outside will be transferred back to the bird. Carve your creation with a freshly sharpened knife.

The easiest way to understand the roasting time of turkey: calculate 13 minutes per pound at 350 F for a stuffed turkey or 15 minutes per pound for a stuffed turkey. Tips vary which temperature is best for a bird to bake. In general, the larger the bird, the lower the temperature. It takes time for the heat to reach the center of the bird before the outside turns brown. (This is why heating the filling for a large bird makes sense.) You can start with a 425F preheated oven for 30 minutes and lower it to 325F, but it is not necessary. I vote for my mothers the simple method of 325F for the big birds and 350F for the smaller ones.

Roasted vegetable sauce and Tuscan balsamic

I’m not much for gravy, so I prepare this sauce for my turkey (or chicken). We often roast the vegetables the day before and finish the sauce while the turkey rests. I learned this sauce while working at a Tuscan cooking school. The woman who offered it loved the birds, so she served it with a roast pork stuffed with bacon and basil leaves.

6 to 8 servings

1/4 C. olive oil

3 large carrots, 2 C. cubes cut 1/2 inch

1-1 / 2 C. celery cut into cubes 1/2 inch

1-1 / 2 large red onions, 3 C. cut into 1/2 inch cubes

4 fresh thyme branches

1 T. balsamic vinegar, more to taste

6 large fresh basil leaves or 1 C. coarsely chopped Italian parsley, loosely packed

2 C. chicken broth and / or turkey broth

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Add the carrots, celery and onions with olive oil and a pinch of salt. Put the vegetables in a 10 inch by 14 inch baking pan, place the thyme under the vegetables. and place the pan in the oven to bake.

Cook the vegetables until softened and browned, about an hour. Pour 1/2 cup broth into the pan, cover partially with foil and cook until vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.

Remove the pan from the oven, uncover, pour 1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar over the vegetables and cool slightly. Remove the thyme branches and chop the leaves into vegetables; discard the stalk. Put the vegetables in the food processor and clean with basil or parsley leaves. Pour into a cup of broth or juice and continue to clean until smooth.

Adjust the spices to taste with more vinegar, salt and pepper.

Adjust the consistency with the remaining liquid or liquids; the sauce should be on the thick side. Pour the sauce into the pot with the remaining liquid and let it simmer. Serve hot.