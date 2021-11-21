Truckers, airlines push new Trudeau-National government border rules

Truck drivers and the country’s main airlines joined the official Opposition on Saturday to criticize the Trudeau government’s new public health rules that will apply to international passengers, rules that were announced on Friday.

One of the changes to the new rules would eliminate the requirement for a COVID-19 molecular test for fully vaccinated Canadians returning from a stay of three days or less, but retain the valid test requirement for Canadians returning from stays longer. long and for all foreign nationals. including Americans, arriving in Canada.

Read more: Canada will remove negative PCR test requirements for shorter cross-border trips

“By focusing only on short trips and Canadian travelers, the government has taken a partial approach that is not justified or science-based,” said Peter McNaney, CEO of Canadian Airlines Council Canada. “To our knowledge, no other country in the world has adopted such a narrow approach.”

The story goes down the ad

Airlines, as well as other industry lobbying groups, such as the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, believe that the requirement for a molecular test should be eliminated for all fully vaccinated passengers. At this point, those industry groups will have an ally in the official opposition which is expected to put pressure on the government for the new rules when the new Parliament opens next week.

















1:01

Canada removes negative PCR test requirement for short trips





Canada removes negative PCR test requirement for short trips



“This is a half measure, and I think it’s confusing, and I think the Prime Minister should start listening to his expert advisory panel, which has more than once said that every unvaccinated traveler needed a PCR test to came to Canada, “he said. Melissa Lantsman, Conservative MP for Thornhill, Ont., And transportation critic of her party.

“Removing the PCR test is where we need to go. We have to do it for our economy. “We have to do it to be in line with our allies.”

The story goes down the ad

Read more: The US border is reopening to Canada. What you need to know before you travel

While Canadians traveling to the United States need to be fully vaccinated, they do not require a molecular test. Americans coming to Canada, however, require that test. When U.S. lawmakers met in Washington, DC, last week with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet, Americans called for changes to border rules that would facilitate easier cross-border travel to help revive economies in border towns like in Canada as well as in the United States

















2:19

Expected flood of Canadians using overland crossing in US border towns did not materialize





Expected flooding of Canadians using overland crossing in U.S. border cities did not take place on November 8, 2021



Another rule change, set to take effect on January 15, would require all those who are now exempt from many border rules requirements to be fully vaccinated. That group includes, for example, professional athletes, but would also include essential workers such as truck drivers.

Stephen Laskowski, CEO of the Canadian Truck Alliance, said that if Ottawa insisted on bringing in a vaccine mandate early in the new year, up to 20 percent of the 120,000 Canadian truck drivers operating international routes would be laid off.

The story goes down the ad

The industry already has just 18,000 drivers, Laskowski said, and anything, such as the vaccine mandate, that worsens the working situation will only further scratch supply chains and push up consumer prices.

Read more: Canada waives some COVID-19 border rules for BC flood victims returning home via US

Moreover, Laskowski argues that truck drivers represent a relatively low threat to public health given that the profession is characterized by solitary work.

“What we have found over the last two years is that truck driving as a profession is much lower than the national or local level of COVID-19 contracting,” Laskowski said. “So the risks are low among truck drivers.”

On Friday, as it announced the new rules, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos promised that the government would monitor changes to Canada’s COVID-19 infection rates and be prepared to adapt if necessary.

















1:53

Traffic through the Coutts border crossing slows significantly





Previous video



The next video



