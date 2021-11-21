International
Truckers, airlines push new Trudeau-National government border rules
Truck drivers and the country’s main airlines joined the official Opposition on Saturday to criticize the Trudeau government’s new public health rules that will apply to international passengers, rules that were announced on Friday.
One of the changes to the new rules would eliminate the requirement for a COVID-19 molecular test for fully vaccinated Canadians returning from a stay of three days or less, but retain the valid test requirement for Canadians returning from stays longer. long and for all foreign nationals. including Americans, arriving in Canada.
Read more:
Canada will remove negative PCR test requirements for shorter cross-border trips
“By focusing only on short trips and Canadian travelers, the government has taken a partial approach that is not justified or science-based,” said Peter McNaney, CEO of Canadian Airlines Council Canada. “To our knowledge, no other country in the world has adopted such a narrow approach.”
Airlines, as well as other industry lobbying groups, such as the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, believe that the requirement for a molecular test should be eliminated for all fully vaccinated passengers. At this point, those industry groups will have an ally in the official opposition which is expected to put pressure on the government for the new rules when the new Parliament opens next week.
Canada removes negative PCR test requirement for short trips
“This is a half measure, and I think it’s confusing, and I think the Prime Minister should start listening to his expert advisory panel, which has more than once said that every unvaccinated traveler needed a PCR test to came to Canada, “he said. Melissa Lantsman, Conservative MP for Thornhill, Ont., And transportation critic of her party.
“Removing the PCR test is where we need to go. We have to do it for our economy. “We have to do it to be in line with our allies.”
Read more:
The US border is reopening to Canada. What you need to know before you travel
While Canadians traveling to the United States need to be fully vaccinated, they do not require a molecular test. Americans coming to Canada, however, require that test. When U.S. lawmakers met in Washington, DC, last week with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of his cabinet, Americans called for changes to border rules that would facilitate easier cross-border travel to help revive economies in border towns like in Canada as well as in the United States
Expected flood of Canadians using overland crossing in US border towns did not materialize
Another rule change, set to take effect on January 15, would require all those who are now exempt from many border rules requirements to be fully vaccinated. That group includes, for example, professional athletes, but would also include essential workers such as truck drivers.
Stephen Laskowski, CEO of the Canadian Truck Alliance, said that if Ottawa insisted on bringing in a vaccine mandate early in the new year, up to 20 percent of the 120,000 Canadian truck drivers operating international routes would be laid off.
The industry already has just 18,000 drivers, Laskowski said, and anything, such as the vaccine mandate, that worsens the working situation will only further scratch supply chains and push up consumer prices.
Read more:
Canada waives some COVID-19 border rules for BC flood victims returning home via US
Moreover, Laskowski argues that truck drivers represent a relatively low threat to public health given that the profession is characterized by solitary work.
“What we have found over the last two years is that truck driving as a profession is much lower than the national or local level of COVID-19 contracting,” Laskowski said. “So the risks are low among truck drivers.”
On Friday, as it announced the new rules, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos promised that the government would monitor changes to Canada’s COVID-19 infection rates and be prepared to adapt if necessary.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8389785/covid-pcr-test-truckers-airlines-border-rules-opposition/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]