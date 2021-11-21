International
BC urges residents of the province’s north coast to prepare for severe weather
British Columbia is urging residents along the province’s north coast to be ready for severe weather this weekend.
Environment and Climate Change released Canada a series of warnings and special weather statements for the northern half of the province.
The special weather statement for the North Coast said Prince Rupert could record up to 150 millimeters of rain by Monday morning. Haida Gwaii is also expected to rain up to 60 mm.
Other areas inland can see up to 20 cm of snow by Sunday afternoon.
The River Prediction Center released a flood survey for the North Coast, including Haida Gwaii, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Hartley Bay, Kemano and surrounding areas.
The provincial government urged residents in these areas to prepare for stormy weather by clearing gutters at home, checking nearby storm drainage channels for blockages, storing valuables in waterproof containers in the event of a flood, and having a emergency plan.
A complete list of recommendations from the province is listed here.
The warning for possible severe weather comes as other regions in BC work to recover from the extreme weather last weekend that disrupted highways, flooded farmland and forced evacuations.
This week there were questions as to whether the province had done enough for the Memorial Day weekend to warn residents of the potential impact of extreme weather.
The weather system hitting the North Coast is expected to move south on Monday in areas that were already vulnerable to previous floods, Environment and Climate Change Canada said. But forecasters said the weather system should weaken as it moves south.
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said additional teams and equipment are on standby, ready to respond as needed with possible impacts from bad weather.
