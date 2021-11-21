International
The shooting at Atlanta airport was an ‘accidental discharge’, officials say
ATLANTA Gunfire at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday resulted in the accidental release of a firearm, officials said, but caused holiday travelers to flee and seek refuge as some believed there was a gunman inside a from terminals.
This was said by the airport on Twitter there was no armed person or danger to passengers or employees. Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, there was an accidental discharge into the airport security control area, the airport said.
Officials issued a clear statement and were resuming normal operation around 3:30 p.m. said the airport. In the carnage, three people were injured, but their injuries were not life-threatening, the Transportation Safety Administration said.
The panic occurred during one of the busiest times of the year for air travel, when millions of people are expected to fly for Thanksgiving. TSA said Wednesday that air travel for Thanksgiving season this year was expected to approach prepandemic levels.
The firearm was fired by a passenger, said the administration. IN a press conference Saturday night, authorities identified the passenger as Kenny Wells, 42. Police said he was a criminal and had warrants for his arrest.
A TSA officer working at the main checkpoint at the airport began checking a briefcase when X-ray machines identified a banned item, the administration said. When the officer opened the bag to examine it, Mr. Wells jumped into the bag and snatched a firearm, at which point it was thrown, officials said. He then walked out of an exit from the airport.
It was not an active shooting event, however the local airport and the TSA leadership took the decision to launch a ground stop while the Atlanta Police Department further investigated the incident, the administration said in a statement.
In 2014, Georgia passed a law allowing guns to be hidden at airports in areas outside the checkpoint that are normally open to passengers or uncontrolled visitors to the airport.
TSA officers in Georgia have so far found more than 450 firearms this year at security checkpoints at Atlanta airport.
The incident underscores the importance of checking personal belongings for dangerous items before leaving for the airport, the TSA said. Firearms, especially loaded firearms, pose an unnecessary danger at checkpoints, have no place in the cockpit of an airplane, and represent a very costly mistake for passengers attempting to board a flight with them.
Passengers bringing firearms to airports may face off a civil sentence.
The Federal Aviation Administration said all flights departing from the airport were stopped for 35 minutes.
Some passengers distributed on social networks that they had to get off their departure flights to be reconsidered. VIDEOS It also showed that those who had to get off the planes had to stay on the asphalt while waiting for more information.
In moments of confusion, the airport seemed to descend into chaos. Images posted on social media showed an empty airport area, with stray suitcases left behind.
Outside the airport, people gathered in the departure area, blocking some traffic while passengers waited for answers.
Milaina Latsis, who lives in Flowery Branch, Ga., Which is about an hour outside of Atlanta, left for Minneapolis where she planned to spend Thanksgiving with her mother, her two babies and their father. Before she lined up at a security checkpoint, she said they went to the bathroom and thank God we did it.
As they came out of the toilet and towards security, she said they heard three gunshots.
It took us a minute to record what was going on, but everyone in the TSA was sitting down and we had a clear kick towards the exit, so we just ran, she said. At this point, it’s just total panic.
For a moment, her mother stood stiff, holding on to her 2-month-old son Mrs. Latsiss. The father, Nathan Hancock, who was holding their 15-month-old daughter in his arms, shouted, Let’s go! Run, run, run!
Christopher Hessen, who had gone to the airport from Auburn, Ala., Was waiting for passengers to disembark from the plane he was to take to Raleigh, NC, when he noticed the fury exploding.
Mr Hessen ran to the nearest emergency exit, but the door did not move, so he locked himself in the plane bridge and made his way to the asphalt with dozens of others.
Mr Hessen, who is a flight instructor at Auburn University, said the airport seemed unprepared for the chaos. No one on the asphalt stopped the fleeing crowd from wandering. No airport official immediately addressed the developing situation.
That was what was troubling, he said. I thought the airport would close immediately.
On the runway, Mr. Hessen said, there were planes passing by that were in a wing space of us so close and nothing ever closed.
After the airport announced an ambiguity, Mr Hessen said, the mood on the asphalt eased, but he and others were still stuck there. The panic was real at first, people were crying and people were hiding, even after we went outside, he said.
