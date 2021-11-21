The shooting at Atlanta airport was an ‘accidental discharge’, officials say

The incident underscores the importance of checking personal belongings for dangerous items before leaving for the airport, the TSA said. Firearms, especially loaded firearms, pose an unnecessary danger at checkpoints, have no place in the cockpit of an airplane, and represent a very costly mistake for passengers attempting to board a flight with them.

Passengers bringing firearms to airports may face off a civil sentence.

The Federal Aviation Administration said all flights departing from the airport were stopped for 35 minutes.

Some passengers distributed on social networks that they had to get off their departure flights to be reconsidered. VIDEOS It also showed that those who had to get off the planes had to stay on the asphalt while waiting for more information.

In moments of confusion, the airport seemed to descend into chaos. Images posted on social media showed an empty airport area, with stray suitcases left behind.

Outside the airport, people gathered in the departure area, blocking some traffic while passengers waited for answers.

Milaina Latsis, who lives in Flowery Branch, Ga., Which is about an hour outside of Atlanta, left for Minneapolis where she planned to spend Thanksgiving with her mother, her two babies and their father. Before she lined up at a security checkpoint, she said they went to the bathroom and thank God we did it.

As they came out of the toilet and towards security, she said they heard three gunshots.

It took us a minute to record what was going on, but everyone in the TSA was sitting down and we had a clear kick towards the exit, so we just ran, she said. At this point, it’s just total panic.